NHL Star Helms Men’s Hockey Team





He is a Stanley Cup champion and 13-year veteran of the National Hockey League. A member of both the US Olympic team and the US World Cup title team. An All-American collegiate player and high school star of back-to-back state championship teams. utilities Shawn McEachern is working to bring that winning tradition to Suffolk as the new head coach of the men’s hockey team – and the first-ever full-time coach of the Rams. The team season open on Friday November 4 with a home game against Salve Regina. “This marks a new era for our men’s hockey program,” said Cary McConnell, director of athletics, who praised the university’s leadership for recognizing “what a full-time coach can bring to student-athlete education, on and off the field.” ice. Shawn is an excellent coach who works hard at what he does. He is a sharpener with a hands-on approach and strong leadership qualities.” A focus on discipline and details McEachern comes to Suffolk after ten years as the boys’ head hockey coach at Rivers School in Weston, where he led the school team to six Independent School League Eberhart Championships, eight New England Tournament appearances, and a few trips to the Elite. 8 round. Prior to Rivers, he served as an assistant coach at UMass Lowell, Northeastern and Salem State. McEachern says he is thrilled to return to college hockey as Division III head coach: “I really like the D-III style of play. The players really want to be here and are committed to the team aspect of the game.” His squad is made up of nearly 20 returning players from last season’s squad, which finished with an overall record of 8-13-4 and reached the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) tournament. McEachern says he emphasizes “discipline and playing the game the right way. I want them to pay attention to details and be committed to the game.” McEachern will look at his four captains – senior strikers Nick Lachaine and Devin Lowesenior goalkeeper Cal Wilcoxand junior defender Olle Akermark-to help him build a culture of teamwork, perseverance and respect. “I appreciate competitive guys because they find ways to get the job done,” he says. “They will do anything, like blocking shots and checking back, to help the team win.” Attracting new talent McEachern, who lives in Marblehead with his wife, Andrea, JD ’93, and three children (his son, Mike, plays hockey for Colby College), says he hopes to pass on some of what he has during his time in the NHL. learned. An all-purpose striker, McEachern scored 254 goals and provided 317 assists during his 900-plus game career with the Boston Bruins (two stints a year), Pittsburgh Penguins (with whom he won a Stanley Cup Championship in 1992), Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators and Atlanta Thrashers. At Boston University, McEachern led the Terriers to back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours, reaching the championship in 1991. That same year, the high-scoring forward was named a first-team All-American and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. to the NCAA’s best ice hockey player. He was also a member of the United States men’s ice hockey team at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, and the team at the 1996 United States World Championship. “Shawn’s track record speaks for itself,” McConnell said. “With his background, he is the perfect match for what we need. We are excited about the bright future of hockey at Suffolk.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suffolk.edu/news-features/news/2022/11/01/17/38/mceachern The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos