Michigan debuts at No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff Ranking





The first College Football Playoff rankings are out and Michigan is on the outside looking at the top four. The Wolverines, who sit at number 4 in the AP and coaches polls this week, debuted at number 5 in the first CFP poll revealed on Tuesday. Tennessee checked in at No. 1, followed by Big Ten rival Ohio State at No. 2, defending National Champion Georgia at No. 3, and Clemson at No. 4. The newfound parity is intriguing, especially with Alabama’s annual playoff team debuting at No. 1. 6. Michigan is currently 8-0 on the season, with an impeccable 5-0 in the Big Ten, but not without its problems. Jim Harbaughs’ team struggled with Maryland, carried small leads in the half against Indiana, Penn State and Michigan State, and has just one win over a ranked opponent. The Wolverines have remained largely static in the AP and coaches polls in recent weeks, hovering around number 3 or number 4, so this may be taken as a trifle by some in Schembechler Hall. They travel to play against Rutgers on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network), another chance to prove to the 13-man playoff committee that they are playoff worthy. Under CFP rules, the four highest-ranked teams earn bids for a four-team playoff on December 4 to crown a national champion. Michigan is coming off a 12-2 season where it got a real taste of success, earning a playoff bid as the No. 2 ranked team before losing to Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinals. The Wolverines debuted at number 7 in the league table last year. The GVB Top 25 of week 1: 1.Tennessee 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson 5. Michigan 6. Alabama 7. TCU 8. Oregon 9. USC 10. LSU 11. Be Miss 12. UCLA 13. State of Kansas 14. Utah 15. Penn State 16. Illinois 17. North Carolina 18. Oklahoma State 19. Tulane 20. Syracuse 21. Wake Forest 22. State of North Carolina 23. Oregon State 24. Texas 25. UCF

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/wolverines/2022/11/michigan-debuts-at-no-5-in-first-college-football-playoff-ranking.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos