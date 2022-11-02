Novak Djokovic urged action after ‘disgusting’ video shocked fans





Tennis great Pam Shriver called on Novak Djokovic (pictured left) to perform after video was circulated of a father and coach allegedly assaulting his daughter during a training session (pictured right). (Images: Getty Images/Twitter) WARNING: TERRIBLE CONTENT The tennis world has called on Novak Djokovic to act after a video emerged of a coach allegedly punching and kicking his daughter in terrifying scenes during practice. This week, a video circulated online after anti-violence lawyer Igor Juric posted a clip of a young tennis player returning to the side of the court with her father, waiting during a training session in Belgrade, Serbia. sad: Tennis world in turmoil over ’embarrassing’ scenes at WTA Finals AWESOME: Roger Federer photo sends tennis fans into frenzy The father then allegedly begins to attack his daughter, before being thrown to the ground. Tennis great Pam Shriver was quick to condemn the actions and called on Serbian tennis icon Djokovic to intervene if he can help. “OMG we should all report and report these horrific abuses,” she wrote in a comment on the video. “Let’s ask Nova Djokovic to help behind the scenes. We must all work together to stop abuse. “Thank you Igor for your contribution.” Djokovic has not commented on the event and is currently in Bercy for the Paris Masters. Juric said he was aware of the identity of the man in the video and would file a complaint with the police. And the uproar in the tennis community has been rapid. Tennis community condemns ugly video Australian tennis star Daria Saville has criticized the incident and urged anyone affected by such violence to report it. “This girl will be broken forever,” she wrote. “If you think someone is being physically or mentally abused, support them and encourage them to talk to someone who can help them.” Australian coach Roger Rasheed has blown up the scenes, hinting at the sad reality that this is not an isolated incident. “I feel sick watching this,” he wrote. “The sad thing is that there would be a lot of situations behind closed doors — it’s criminal behavior.” Story continues Spanish World No. 12 Paula Badosa also weighed in on the drama. “Does anyone know who the player is?” she asked. Serena Williams’ former coach, Coach Patrick Mourtatoglou, also criticized the behavior. “This is absolutely unacceptable. Terrible,” he added. “No other words.” The interior minister in Belgrade confirmed that they have arrested and charged a man believed to be in the video. The man, of Chinese descent, was taken to court and is expected to be charged. click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

