Penguins have problems; What can be repaired and what can be viewed?

The score in the last loss of the Pittsburgh Penguins – against the Seattle Kraken – does not matter. Facing the top Western Conference teams in Edmonton and Calgary, the Penguins were humbled. The Penguins put in a good first period against the Edmonton Oilers and a good second period against the Calgary Flames and were deservedly winless during the four-game western trip.

Coach Mike Sullivan shook up the defense pairs on Friday in Vancouver before returning them to “normal” Saturday with Brian Dumoulin alongside Kris Letang in Seattle.

For the hand-wringing and consternation that will begin to surround the Penguins in the fall of 2022, the issues are not fully resolved terminally or internally.

The help of GM Ron Hextall is probably needed.

Pittsburgh Penguins Adjustments

Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, the Penguins will try to play in the low zone and get to the net; they’ll be playing some ugly hockey against the hottest team in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins should be able to resume the hard and low game with bursts of speed that defined them.

“I think the coaches showed us (Monday) some clips of how we get to the front of the net and try to be a little bit more there,” Jason Zucker said. trying to do a lot. So I think we can keep it simple and go back to a simple game. That worked really well for us the first couple… Shoot the net, crash the net and pop some rebounds.”

But how much they can do is unknown. We know that Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel will excel below the goal line. We know that Evgeni Malkin will push the puck to his fast wingers, including Zucker, and they can create the massive pressure in the attack zone.

But what about the other two lines?

So why did all three Western Canadian teams take the Penguins’ lunch money on the west trip, the third time in franchise history and the first since 1996? (Credit Penguins historian Bob Grove for the factoid).

The Penguins are a pretty good team. Actually it is a very good team and one of the most talented teams in the league. Sullivan has vowed to provide his team with answers and did so during the video session Monday during the first home practice in about 10 days.

You can choose your expressions. Simplify the game. Go to the net. puck management.

“…And I think that’s been part of not having that gritty down-low game. If you give up on the puck too much and try to do too much in certain situations, (the puck) goes the other way,” said Marcus Pettersson. “So I think that’s a big problem.”

But for a low game, the Pittsburgh Penguins mix may be too rich. Too much talent and not enough andtalented players?

They are one of the most talented teams in the league. But talent doesn’t always equal great hockey. The Penguins miss the Mike Rowe players (the TV host, not the mid-1980s) Penguins Defender), who are good at the dirty work.

For example, the Penguins’ third line with Danton Heinen, Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen has three players with 20 goals. Kapanen and Carter have reached the plateau before. Heinen finished in 2021-22 with 18 goals.

But none of the three is sandpaper or jam. They aren’t grinders or intense defenders that can wear down an opponent’s topline, nor are they good penalty killers (although Kapanen is promising at the start).

In the past, the Penguins’ fourth line has taken on those roles.

The Penguins’ fourth line has missed Teddy Blueger, who hasn’t played this season. Blueger also needs to revive his previous form, which waned after breaking his jaw last February.

Ryan Poehling is talented and has put in some good games, but also some not so good ones. He has four hits in nine games, which is a bit light for a middle role on the fourth line.

Josh Archibald hasn’t been a factor, and neither has Brock McGinn. Each has one point (1-0-1) in nine games. McGinn has 12 hits and four blocks. Archibald has taken three penalties, but has registered 30 hits.

Without a hard-playing third line, the Penguins need a fourth line capable of fighting the opponent’s top line, taking a burden off Sidney Crosby and providing a more successful PK.

The Penguins PK is 28th in the NHL.

However, the fourth line has had no significant impact. The Penguins’ penalty kill, which relies on such players, hasn’t been good since late last season.

Penguin defenders

Marcus Pettersson has been the Penguins’ best defender this season. His work has been consistent and his game is stable.

When the Penguins are in their game, the defenders have an advantage over most teams. Kris Letang and Jeff Petry are elite defenders in their assigned roles.

However, the Penguins’ top combination has been a problem this past week. Brian Dumoulin was walked several times during the trip. Letang had problems with puck management, which put him in bad positions to chase opponents.

Petry was caught out of position or behind players and then took several small penalties throughout the trip. The conversions and positioning are fixed.

While Pettersson (plus-4) and Petry (plus-3) are on the upside of the Penguins ledger, Dumoulin (minus-1) and Letang (minus-5) are in the red.

The third pairing with Jan Rutta (plus-6) and PO Joseph (plus-3) is also good in positive territory.

Dumoulin’s walking is a problem. Less turnover by attackers and defenders will lessen the problem, but as opponents become more sensible with the external move, the responsibility rests on Dumoulin to solve the problem.

Penguins Outlook

The Penguins’ prospects can be quickly restored with a mindset and dedication to the non-glamorous courses along the wall and corners. Hold the puck. It’s pretty hard for opponents to score when the Penguins have the puck.

That solution alone will solve many of the Penguins’ problems. However, the personnel issues in the bottom six, and by extension the penalty kill and top pairing, are issues to keep an eye on.

Those are not mentality issues. Those are real problems.

Mike Sullivan Masterclass

Monday I asked Mike Sullivan if the risky game of the Pittsburgh Penguins could make things more risky and things snowballed (I hate to write “I” did something, but in this case it’s necessary because Sullivan’s answer is more than two minutes long). gave which I think you will find informative).

After a pause to consider the question or his answer, Sullivan said:

“I do not think so. I think if you’re a team that’s built like our team, we have a lot of attacking gifted players. And I think part of their DNA is that they want to make plays. The nature of the sport is that there is always risk-reward associated with playmaking.

“And we’re trying to find the right place as coaching staff and make sure our players understand what that looks like, because we definitely want our players to make plays, we don’t want to take the sticks off their hands – but we can through it.” process also become a high-risk team, and we’re trying to define what those parameters look like in our game.

“When we’re at our best, we make good decisions with and without the puck, so we reduce some of the risks associated with our game. And I think constantly, that’s a conversation we as coaching staff have with our players. And there’s always a fine line: there can be risks involved in making a play, but there can also be risk outside of the puck if we don’t stay on the right side of situations. Whether it’s 50-50 puck fights, if we’re on the wrong side and we lose the fight in the striker, that’s an example of decision-making without the puck.

“And so we have to be a team that is difficult to play against. And I think that’s the conversation we have with our team. And one of the easiest ways to make “easy play” is to turn yourself into a high-risk team, both with and without the puck, because you’re giving teams easy looks. And we’re trying to make sure we take some of those easy looks out of our game.

“There are a lot of good players in this league. They get chances to score, but we have to make them work for every inch. We have to make them work for every quality look they get. We can’t hand them over to them. And I thought on this particular trip, we weren’t our best there But I know we are capable I know we are capable of a much better game, a much more diligent game And our job is to make sure we get there.”