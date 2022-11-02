Sports
Xie, Sun Fuel Pirates at Daniel Island Intercollegiate
CHARLESTON, SC Senior Wenliang Xie (Zhaoqing, China) and junior Wanxi sun (Danville, California) equal for 51st place overall to set the men’s golf team from Seton Hall to a 14 . to leade place tie at the ultra-competitive Daniel Island intercollegiate on Tuesday.
Xie had three birdies and 12 pars en route to his second even par, 72, of the tournament. For the three-day event, Xie shot a 15-over-par, 72-87-72-231. Sun finished the tournament with an 8-over-par, 80, on Tuesday and closed the event with a 15-over-par, 74-77-80-231.
As a team, The Hall shot a 19-over-par, 307 on Tuesday. It ended the tournament tied with HCU for 14e place with a 56-over-par, 303-310-307-920. One of the teams that defeated Seton Hall is the College of Charleston, which has a higher Golfstat ranking. Mississippi State won the team title on 15-over-par.
sophomore Angus O’Brien (Barwon Heads, Australia) ended the tournament with a 10-over-par, 82, in round three. For the 54-hole event, he shot a 19-over-par, 78-75-82-235. Just one stroke behind finished freshmen Jack Bosworth (Simsbury, Conn.) who shot his best round of the tournament on Tuesday, a 4-over-par, 76. Before the tournament, he shot a 20-over-par, 81-79-76-236.
sophomore George Fricker (Woodbridge, England) had four birdies and shot his third straight 7-over-par, 79. Before the event, he was 21-over-par with a 79-79-79-237.
A trio of Pirates made the trip to Daniel Island to compete individually. sophomore Joshua Lee (Lantana, Texas) finished tied for 65e place with an 18-over-par, 78-76-80-234. Junior Brody Hanley (Lantana, Texas) shot a 35-over-par, 81-84-86-251, while freshman David Lally (Wicklow, Ireland) also finished 35-over-par with a 91-78-82-251.
Tournament Details:
2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE
Host: Charleston Southern University
Place: Charleston, SC
Class: Ralston Creek Course
Course Vitals: Par-72, 7,446 yards
dates: October 30 – November 1, 2022
THE COURSE:
As one of the top private golf clubs in Charleston, SC, the Daniel Island Club boasts the nation’s only private golf courses designed by Tom Fazio and Rees Jones playing from the same clubhouse. Both nationally ranked courses are perfectly integrated into the breathtaking scenery of the Low Countries and the country club neighborhood of Daniel Island Park.
Set against a stunning backdrop of natural saltwater marshes and vistas over tidal creeks, acclaimed golf course architect Rees Jones has designed a true lowland classic. Daniel Island’s second 18-hole masterpiece, Ralston Creek is a par 72 course 7,446 yards from the championship tees.
THE FIELD:
In addition to Seton Hall and host Charleston Southern, the field included 15 other teams, including: Campbell, College of Charleston, Florida Gulf Coast, Francis Marion, Houston Baptist, Jacksonville, Louisiana Tech, Loyola (Md.), Memphis, Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UAB, USC Upstate and Wofford.
THE SIZE:
Teams played five golfers and count the four lowest scores per round.
NEXT ONE:
This tournament concludes the fall season for the Pirates.
|2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE – Team Scores
|Item.
|Player
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|PAR
|1
|Mississippi state
|296
|294
|289
|879
|+15
|2
|Florida Gulf Coast
|295
|292
|295
|882
|+18
|3
|Campbell
|305
|297
|289
|891
|+27
|T4
|south carolina
|304
|290
|298
|892
|+28
|T4
|Memphis
|307
|295
|292
|892
|+28
|T6
|Louisiana Tech
|305
|297
|292
|894
|+30
|T6
|Middle Tennessee St.
|304
|297
|293
|894
|+30
|8
|Loyola (md.)
|309
|294
|299
|902
|+38
|9
|UAB
|308
|299
|296
|903
|+39
|10
|Mercer
|313
|295
|296
|904
|+40
|11
|Jacksonville
|310
|297
|299
|906
|+42
|12
|Charleston South
|310
|308
|291
|909
|+45
|13
|Wofford
|320
|301
|297
|918
|+54
|14
|SETON HALL
|303
|310
|307
|920
|+56
|T14
|HCU
|313
|302
|305
|920
|+56
|16
|Francis Marion
|322
|299
|305
|926
|+62
|17
|Charleston
|315
|303
|320
|938
|+74
|18
|USC Upstate
|326
|313
|315
|954
|+90
|2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE – Seton Hall individual scores
|Item.
|Player
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|PAR
|T51
|Wanxi sun
|74
|77
|80
|231
|+15
|T51
|Wenliang Xie
|72
|87
|72
|231
|+15
|T72
|Angus O’Brien
|78
|75
|82
|235
|+19
|T74
|Jack Bosworth
|81
|79
|76
|236
|+20
|T78
|George Fricker
|79
|79
|79
|237
|+21
|T65
|Joshua Lee (Ind.)
|78
|76
|80
|234
|+18
|T97
|Brody Hanley (Ind.)
|81
|84
|86
|251
|+35
|T97
|David Lally (Ind.)
|91
|73
|82
|251
|+35
