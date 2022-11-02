Xie, Sun Fuel Pirates at Daniel Island Intercollegiate





CHARLESTON, SC Senior Wenliang Xie (Zhaoqing, China) and junior Wanxi sun (Danville, California) equal for 51st place overall to set the men’s golf team from Seton Hall to a 14 . to leade place tie at the ultra-competitive Daniel Island intercollegiate on Tuesday. Xie had three birdies and 12 pars en route to his second even par, 72, of the tournament. For the three-day event, Xie shot a 15-over-par, 72-87-72-231. Sun finished the tournament with an 8-over-par, 80, on Tuesday and closed the event with a 15-over-par, 74-77-80-231. As a team, The Hall shot a 19-over-par, 307 on Tuesday. It ended the tournament tied with HCU for 14e place with a 56-over-par, 303-310-307-920. One of the teams that defeated Seton Hall is the College of Charleston, which has a higher Golfstat ranking. Mississippi State won the team title on 15-over-par. sophomore Angus O’Brien (Barwon Heads, Australia) ended the tournament with a 10-over-par, 82, in round three. For the 54-hole event, he shot a 19-over-par, 78-75-82-235. Just one stroke behind finished freshmen Jack Bosworth (Simsbury, Conn.) who shot his best round of the tournament on Tuesday, a 4-over-par, 76. Before the tournament, he shot a 20-over-par, 81-79-76-236. sophomore George Fricker (Woodbridge, England) had four birdies and shot his third straight 7-over-par, 79. Before the event, he was 21-over-par with a 79-79-79-237. A trio of Pirates made the trip to Daniel Island to compete individually. sophomore Joshua Lee (Lantana, Texas) finished tied for 65e place with an 18-over-par, 78-76-80-234. Junior Brody Hanley (Lantana, Texas) shot a 35-over-par, 81-84-86-251, while freshman David Lally (Wicklow, Ireland) also finished 35-over-par with a 91-78-82-251. Tournament Details:

2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE

Host: Charleston Southern University

Place: Charleston, SC

Class: Ralston Creek Course

Course Vitals: Par-72, 7,446 yards

dates: October 30 – November 1, 2022 THE COURSE: As one of the top private golf clubs in Charleston, SC, the Daniel Island Club boasts the nation’s only private golf courses designed by Tom Fazio and Rees Jones playing from the same clubhouse. Both nationally ranked courses are perfectly integrated into the breathtaking scenery of the Low Countries and the country club neighborhood of Daniel Island Park. Set against a stunning backdrop of natural saltwater marshes and vistas over tidal creeks, acclaimed golf course architect Rees Jones has designed a true lowland classic. Daniel Island’s second 18-hole masterpiece, Ralston Creek is a par 72 course 7,446 yards from the championship tees. THE FIELD: In addition to Seton Hall and host Charleston Southern, the field included 15 other teams, including: Campbell, College of Charleston, Florida Gulf Coast, Francis Marion, Houston Baptist, Jacksonville, Louisiana Tech, Loyola (Md.), Memphis, Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UAB, USC Upstate and Wofford. THE SIZE: Teams played five golfers and count the four lowest scores per round. NEXT ONE: This tournament concludes the fall season for the Pirates. 2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE – Team Scores Item. Player R1 R2 R3 TOTAL PAR 1 Mississippi state 296 294 289 879 +15 2 Florida Gulf Coast 295 292 295 882 +18 3 Campbell 305 297 289 891 +27 T4 south carolina 304 290 298 892 +28 T4 Memphis 307 295 292 892 +28 T6 Louisiana Tech 305 297 292 894 +30 T6 Middle Tennessee St. 304 297 293 894 +30 8 Loyola (md.) 309 294 299 902 +38 9 UAB 308 299 296 903 +39 10 Mercer 313 295 296 904 +40 11 Jacksonville 310 297 299 906 +42 12 Charleston South 310 308 291 909 +45 13 Wofford 320 301 297 918 +54 14 SETON HALL 303 310 307 920 +56 T14 HCU 313 302 305 920 +56 16 Francis Marion 322 299 305 926 +62 17 Charleston 315 303 320 938 +74 18 USC Upstate 326 313 315 954 +90 2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE – Seton Hall individual scores Item. Player R1 R2 R3 TOTAL PAR T51 Wanxi sun 74 77 80 231 +15 T51 Wenliang Xie 72 87 72 231 +15 T72 Angus O’Brien 78 75 82 235 +19 T74 Jack Bosworth 81 79 76 236 +20 T78 George Fricker 79 79 79 237 +21 T65 Joshua Lee (Ind.) 78 76 80 234 +18 T97 Brody Hanley (Ind.) 81 84 86 251 +35 T97 David Lally (Ind.) 91 73 82 251 +35

