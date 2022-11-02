Michigan State Football Suspends Four Extra Players For Post-Game Incident





Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller have jointly announced that four more players have been banned from the team effective immediately: senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon, true freshman cornerback Malcom Jones, redshirt junior defensive back Justin White and senior defensive end Brandon Wright. Joint Statement from Michigan State Vice President & Director of Athletics Alan Haller and Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/xJNZDHqQLS Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) Nov 1, 2022 The four additional players banned on Saturday night as a result of the post-game tunnel incident in Michigan bring the total number to eight. On Sunday night, Tucker and Haller announced that redshirt sophomore linebacker Tank Brown, redshirt sophomore cornerback Khary Crump, junior defensive back Angelo Grose and real freshman defensive end Zion Young were immediately suspended for their actions captured on film. Tucker and Haller made it clear in their statement announcing the suspensions that we are working transparently with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor. Tucker and Haller further made it clear that they will continue to take appropriate action on this matter as we learn more. Student-athlete suspensions will remain in effect until the investigations are completed. The latest suspensions follow further video evidence reviewed by Haller and Tucker in the ongoing investigation. At least some of that footage was publicly revealed on Twitter yesterday. Windmons’ suspension is especially notable given the recent video. He was named team captain for the game against Michigan. Windmon was also named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Wisconsin and the Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Week following Michigan States’ 35-13 win over Western Michigan. He is also the first Spartan to be named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times in one season. Defensive End Brandon Wright has played in all eight games this season. The senior had high five tackles and a sack against Wisconsin for a season. Cornerback Justin White has played in all eight games this season. The red shirt junior posted 11 tackles a season high against Ohio State. Cornerback Malcolm Jones played in only three games this season. The true freshman didn’t play against Michigan on Saturday night, but had a season-high tackle against Washington in Seattle. Michigan State has four games left in the season with a trip to No. 14/13 Illinois on the schedule this Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with the game being broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Due to the fan emotion surrounding this topic, we will require all comments to be pre-moderated upon posting. We close comments if they get out of hand.

