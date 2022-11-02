A look at risers and fallers, including John Tavares

Special for Yahoo Sports

In this space, we’ll look at which NHL players are seeing their fantasy hockey values ​​rise or fall from week to week.

This week’s article features a throwback to the 1970s with a much sought-after Pinto, the Nuge on a roll, a winger rolling in LA and another winger collapsing in the Sunshine State.

First liners (risers)

Shane Pinto, C, OTT

Pinto, a 2019 second round pick, finished the 2020-21 season strong with seven points in a dozen games, but played in just five games before suffering a shoulder injury last year that ended the season. He opened this year as the center of the third line, scoring goals in five consecutive games before being knocked out on October 27. Pinto was immediately on the score sheet again last Saturday and turned on the lamp again. Of Josh Norris (shoulder) possibly lost for the year, look for Pinto to end up being the second tier linchpin.

John Tavares, C, TOR

Tavares tops the list of those responsible for the Maple Leafs’ recent playoffs, according to Toronto believers. As he entered the 2022-23 season, most JT were linked to a production drop, despite averaging nearly a point per game in his first four seasons in the blue and white. Tavares has so far shown that rumors of his fantasy demise were unfounded as he was on his way to a four-game, five-point run going into the week and has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in as many games for the to take leadership. team.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, RW, EDM

Nugent-Hopkins had a solid season last year with 50 points in 63 games, but he only lit 11 times. Anchored on the front line power play and on the top line next to Connor McDavid (unless Leon Draisaitl moved forward), RNH was a target for rebounding as his shooting rate of 7.1 was remarkably low last year. This year, Nugent-Hopkins proves that thinking process is correct, as he has five goals in nine games, including the 200th of his career to go along with six apples.

Gabriel Vilardi, RW, LA

Set up as a centre, Vilardi has moved seamlessly to the right wing in LA, easing some of the blockage at the pivot for the Kings. He struggled to gain a foothold during his first few seasons in the league, but that hasn’t been the case this season. Vilardi’s goal on Monday was his eighth of the season to go along with five assists. His hot start has resulted in Vilardi climbing next to the top line at least periodically Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. One caveat is that Vilardi shoots at a clip above 25 percent, so see if his target output drops slightly, although his helper total could rise.

Brandon Montour, D, FL

Montour does its best to make up for the absence of Aaron Oakleaf on the back line of the Panthers. After missing two games with injury, Montour has points in four of his last five games, accounting for two goals and five assists in that period. Montour collected 37 career best points in 81 games last season, his first full year in Florida. With all the firepower in the Panthers lineup, Montour will still maintain solid fantasy value even after Ekblad returns in mid-November.

Rasmus Dahlin D, BUFU

Dahlin opened the season with goals in each of his first five games, setting an NHL mark. Although he did not light the lamp in the next three games, Dahlin added a goal and an assist on Monday to give him six goals and as many helpers in the year. Dahlin rebounded after a so-so 2020-21 campaign to reach career highs in goals (13), assists (40) and points (53) last season. The next key for Dahlin is to improve on his own side, an area where he has made a profit this season.

Sabers defender Rasmus Dahlin got off to a strong start for fantasy hockey managers this season. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Adin Hill, G, LV

Yes, you read that correctly Hill is included as a riser. Logan Thompson is the clear number 1 keeper in the desert, but Hill has been very good between the tubes. Hill has conceded exactly two goals in each of his three starts and has walked away with wins in all three. He posted understated numbers when he played for the Coyotes and Sharks, but with a strong team and solid defense in front of him, Hill was able to rack up 15-20 wins while seeing nearly 30 starts for Las Vegas.

Linus Ullmark, G, BOS

Ullmark signed a $20 million four-year contract with Boston in the summer of 2021 after spending the first six years of his career in Buffalo. He had a record of 26-10-2, 2.45 goals-to-average (GAA) and a save rate of 0.917 last season, but lost his grip on the starting role to Jeremy Swayman. Coming in this season, the prevailing view was that Swayman would see the most starts. That has not been the case as Ullmark is 6-0-0, has conceded one goal or less in three of his last four starts and has a staggering 1.70 GAA and a save rate of 0.945.

Others include Brock Nelson, Mark Scheifele, Tage Thompson, Nicolas Roy, Matt Duchene, Zach Hyman, Evan Rodrigues, Brandon Hagel, Rickard Rakell, Martin Necas, Erik Karlsson, Tony DeAngelo, David Jiricek, Shayne Gostisbehere, Logan Thompson, Vitek Vanecek and Stuart Skinner.

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Alexander Wennberg, C, SEA

Wennberg probably produces what those who roasted him hopefully only expected in deeper competitions. But with his ice age, including the man advantage, he should be producing more than he has so far. Wennberg had 37 points last season and his assist Saturday, his first point in five games, earned him a goal and three helpers in 10 games. He averages over 19 minutes of ice time, including nearly three minutes on the power play, both of which are higher than last year, but production hasn’t been there.

Sam Reinhart, RW, FL

Reinhart had a career year in his first season with the Panthers last year, finishing with 33 goals and 82 points in 78 games. This season was a very different result as Reinhart failed to score in Florida’s first nine games. Based on his talent and the team that surrounds him, you would expect at least a return to the mean or at least a number other than zero in the target column. Reinhart is a buy-low candidate, but until you see him light the lamp, he’s a player who belongs on your couch.

John Gibson, G, ANA

Gibson has been bold to kick off his 2022-23 campaign. After winning in his first game of the year, the veteran netminder went 0-5-1 over his next six starts, conceding at least four goals in four of them. Gibson took the win on Sunday by conceding three goals on 36 shots, earning him a 4.23 GAA and a .888 save percentage on the season. He signed an eight-year contract extension worth $51.2 million with the Ducks in August 2018, but has really stalled since signing that deal. Anaheim seemed to have the team around them this offseason, but the standings don’t show that. Gibson would probably benefit from a change of scenery, but that probably won’t happen.

Others include Elias Lindholm, Ryan O’Reilly, Ryan Strome, Sam Bennett, Teuvo Teravainen, Jacob Trouba, Kris Letang, Jordan Binnington and Jack Campbell.