Fantasy Football NFL Trade Deadline: Claypool, Hockenson

It was arguably the busiest NFL trading deadline day ever. At times it felt like the madness of free agency. So, what are the biggest fantasy football takeaways of the day?

We asked our ESPN Fantasy staff for their thoughts on the following questions:

What transaction are you considering on tonight’s waiver?

Matt Bowen: I might bring a flyer Nyheim Hines (set in only 45.8% of ESPN leagues) in a PPR league of 12 teams or more. He has the skills to create matchups as a receiving threat from the backfield or curved alignments. Even with Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook in the mix, Buffalo’s high-scoring (and often pass-heavy) offense makes for some intrigue here.

Liz Loza: I’m 100% with Matt on this one. Hines has achieved a target share of more than 11% (RB20) in consecutive seasons. His addition to the Bills silences James Cookthe drumbeat of 2022. Cook, who is still in more than a quarter of ESPN fantasy leagues, can be put down in rewritten formats.

Eric Karabel: Not to sound ungrateful for all the nice trades, but… none of them? TJ Hockenson is universally on the list. Chase Claypool is at 71%. It’s hard to trust Raheem Mostert to stay healthy, so maybe take a chance Jeff Wilson Jr. Really, check out new 49ers backup Tyrion Davis Prize about the chance of Christian McCaffrey getting hurt.

Tristan H. Cockcroft: Eric is right, this was a fun day, but there is nothing seismic as far as the fantasy values ​​change. But one thing stands out to me: Justin Fields, which was already popular, now has a huge, high target in Claypool, and Fields is available in nearly 75% of leagues. I’ll add it as a QB2 where I can.

Kyle Soppe: I’m more willing to cut ties with one of the sedentary backs in Denver than I was this morning. Melvin Gordon III is on the list in 70% of competitions, but he has more first names than he has run in the last 13 months. So no, there aren’t really any impact add-ins in most leagues, but Gordon is a potential cut.

Eric Moody: The player that immediately comes to mind is Wilson, who is in just 45.6% of ESPN leagues. He is reunited with Mike McDaniel and Raheem Mostert. Because of his familiarity with the system, he can immediately play in addition to Mostert. Wilson is on the flex radar with an advantage for a lot more if Mostert were ever to run out of time. According to Mike Clay’s strong schema matrix, the dolphins have one of the easiest surviving schemas.

play 0:53 Jeff Wilson Jr. is a valuable insurance policy for new teammate Raheem Mostert in Miami.

Which players would you target in trade talks based on the current move?

Karable: Hockenson the No. 4 goalscorer is on the tight side, but with only one strong pretend play. Now he gets a QB who throws a barrel and will use it all over the field. Honestly, something is wrong if Hockenson doesn’t end up as the No. 3 TE. Also the Claypool trade helps Darnell Mooney, at! I’m still taking Mooney over Claypool.

bowen: I’m with Karabell on Hockenson. We may now see the full abilities of the former Iowa Hawkeye. Hockenson can work all three levels of the route tree, with the robust ability to produce after the catch. He is also a smooth mover. And playing in Minnesota is a schedule upgrade for the experienced tight end.

Soups: I think it should be the 6’4″ claypool. Fields’ growth over the past month has been encouraging and the fact that he is fourth in average passing depth this season is enough for me to see Claypool as a potential asset this season. He won’t be a consistent producer, but there will be some big plays… oh, and he’s playing in Detroit on week 17.

Moody: I’m with Soppe about Claypool. As a rookie in 2020, he caught nine touchdown passes and looked poised to take over as the Steelers’ No. 1 receiver. As a starter in 2021, he averaged 14.6 yards per reception. He’s only played one major game this season, mostly because of the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh. With the Bears giving up on a second round of trading, it means they have big plans for Claypool and a replacement for Mooney, as the team’s No. 1 is not impossible.

play 1:18 Tristan H. Cockcroft analyzes TJ Hockenson’s fantasy world with his new team in Minnesota and explains why his inconsistency might continue.

Which players do you want to trade away?

Cockcroft: I would seriously consider shopping Mustard, but maybe it’s not just because of Wilson’s arrival. Mostert isn’t the most enduring out there, and reuniting him with Wilson identifies a clear incursion in the case of lost time. I think Wilson would be about as capable of holding that starting role if the opportunity arose.

Karable: Yes, that trade is a sure sign that the dolphins don’t trust Mostert, or can change his role as primarily receiver. Besides, if you can convince anyone – anyone – to trade for a Denver running back, then you have real trading skills. Avoid that situation.

Soups: To complete a trade and potentially change the course of your season, you must be willing to roll the dice, so here it goes. I’m moving Brandon Aiyuk. Why? The deal with Wilson signals that the 49ers are (correctly) all-in on McCaffrey. During the peak CMC days in Carolina, the Panthers ranked 29th in percentage of passes that went to the slot. I don’t think that’s an accident and you get the extra boost of trading Aiyuk after three consecutive top-20 weeks. Chess, not checkers.

play 1:00 Chase Edmonds’ new start in Denver could lead to fantasy relevance in the long run.

Which player might have some sneaky, long-term value and worth watching?

Karable: Good for Trevor Lawrence! Calvin Ridley can’t help him this season, but it’s good to see the Jaguars realize they need better receivers in the long run. Ridley can return to a WR2 level next season and I already expect Lawrence to be a QB1 by then. Maybe he’ll get there this season!

Cockcroft: Another good call from EK. I was extremely frustrated in my super deep dynasty competition in August when… ridley went for $1 at a time. I didn’t have the room for a salary cap to go $2, and I think there are similar leagues in which he still exists. In that time I would have gone $6-7, and I like it better in Jacksonville than Atlanta.

Soups: I’ll take Lawrence’s love one step further and go with me Christian Kirko like a sneaky winner. Part of his success early this season was his ability to dominate from the slot, a role made much easier if the Ridley returning from suspension is the one we saw in 2020. Kirk is making a cool $15.5 million next season, so that’s pretty motivational too.

Risks: Given the many circus catches he’s made in prime time, George Pickens definitely doesn’t fly under anyone’s radar. However, I think he is the biggest beneficiary of the Claypool trade. Pickens and Kenny Pickett showed immediate chemistry, which the team seems motivated to build on. The fact that he’s from a donut game doesn’t seem to be a problem. The Steelers now have a week goodbye to schedule the rookie. I wouldn’t be surprised if Pickens’ target stock rises by at least 10%.

bowen: Let’s Fields in this discussion. He is currently on QB11 this season in fantasy scores, and that is with a pass game that is limited in terms of explosive playability. Claypool has the physical profile and speed to emerge as a boundary or isolation target for Fields versus Mooney. With a boost in pass volume and production, combined with Fields’ dual-threat running ability, the arrow should point upwards for the Bears quarterback in both dynasty and rewritten leagues.

Moody: I’m with Bowen. Fields has now scored at least 17 fantasy points in four consecutive games, including 23 plus in his last two games. With matchups coming up against the dolphins, lions, falcons, jets and packers for the bears’ farewell week, he’s going to be a player most people will feel comfortable with in their lineup, whether participating in redraw, dynasty matches. or goalkeeper competitions.