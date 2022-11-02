Red-Hot Rune saves 3 MPs to stun Stan | ATP tour



In a memorable tournament debut, Holger Rune saved three match points – two in the second set and another in the third – in a comeback win against Stan Wawrinka to close out Tuesday’s game at the Rolex Paris Masters. In a two-hour, 30-minute match that ended on Court 1 after midnight, the Dane fought back for a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) win to continue his blistering form on the ATP Tour. A finalist in three of his past four events, including a title run in Stockholm, Rune has now won 14 of his last 16 matches. It is a piece that saw him debut in the Top 20 of the Pepperstone ATP rankings as he started this week as the number 18 in the world.

Rune lost the opening set against Wawrinka on a late break and the Swiss threatened again with a decisive final at 5-4 in the second. But Rune saved two match points to start a series of three consecutive games and force a decider. There was only one break point on offer in the final set, and it doubled as a match point with Rune serving to stay alive at 5-6. The 19-year-old held out and won his last eight service points as he walked away with the tiebreaker. He will take on 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday through to the second round. The Pole was a 7-6(5), 6-4 winner against French wildcard Adrian Mannarino earlier on Tuesday. Rune will conclude his breakout season next week at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

With the defeat, Wawrinka's 2022 ATP Tour season came to a heartbreaking end a week after a quarter-final in Basel. The Swiss posted a tour-level record of 8-14 this year, but will be encouraged by his recent play after working his way back from left foot surgery in 2021.

