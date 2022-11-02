



Brady leads group of five gluttons to receive All-Big Ten recognition

ROSEMONT, ill. — Senior Tom Brady junior Zach Stewart senior Nick Foster graduated student Arjun Jha and junior Jack Spammer of the University of Michigan men’s cross country team received All-Big Ten awards, the conference announced Wednesday (Nov. 2). Brady earned the All-Big Ten first team honors, with Stewart, Foster and Jha earning second team nods and Spamer earning Michigan’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Brady finished the Big Ten Championships in fourth place with a time of 23:52.3, earning his first All-Big Ten first team honors. Before racing at Big Tens, he only raced one more time this year, finishing as the Wolverines’ second runner at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. Stewart earned his second-team conference honors for eighth place — and was the Wolverines’ second runner — with a time of 24:06.3. it was Stewart’s highest finish in the team this season, as he finished third and fourth in the other four races this season. This is Stewart’s first Big Ten honor, having missed four places at last year’s conference last year. Foster made his way to the All-Big Ten second team, his first conference honor, taking a 12th-place finish (24:06.3) at the Big Ten Championships and rebounding from a disappointing race at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. He finished 12th and was the third Wolverine at that meeting with a time of 24:18.1. Foster ran well at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, finishing 15th and being the Wolverines topper. Jha took the second team award after finishing 13th at the conference championships in a time of 24:18.7. Ahead of the season, Jha transferred from Indiana and immediately impressed by finishing as one of the Wolverines’ top two runners in the first four races – including winning the first two outright. This is Jha’s fourth All-Big Ten honour, as he took second-team honors in 2019 and 2020 and first-team in 2021. Spamer was the Wolverines fifth finisher at the Big Ten Championships and was chosen as Michigan’s Sportsmanship Award winner. Although he didn’t finish in the top five on the team, he was a consistent member of the team that raced in all of the Wolverinres’ major races this year. Big Ten release

