Oregon State Football: Can a Starter Lose His Job Due to Injury? It’s complicated at quarterback

The adage that a starter can’t lose his job to an injury is sure to be tested in Oregon State sometime in November.

Quarterback Chance Nolan made a limited return to practice on Monday, although it is Ben Gulbranson who will start Friday night’s game in Washington.

Nolan has been sidelined since he suffered a concussion and neck injury in a 42-16 loss in Utah on Oct. 1. When Gulbranson kicked off the Oregon States’ win over Stanford the following week, it ended a run of 17 straight starts for Nolan.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and coach Jonathan Smith face a tough decision. Gulbranson is 3-0 as the Oregon States starter en route to the game in Washington. Lindgren said hes a big believer that you shouldnt lose your job to injury.

But. There is always a but.

Every situation is unique. And that’s something Jonathan and I will talk about when Chance is ready to come back, Lindgren said.

The situation is this: What if Oregon State wins in Washington and Gulbranson is 4-0 as starting quarterback? How do they weigh up a situation between Nolan, who earned the job during preseason camp, and Gulbranson, the hot hand?

Lindgren first acknowledges that there is no 4-0 as Friday’s game has yet to be played. But it is a possibility.

It makes it a lot harder, Lindgren said. Jonathan and I would sit down and have that conversation. But it makes it a lot harder.

Start learning: Backup quarterbacks like to say they prepare every week to be the starter, just in case. But nothing beats the real thing, as Gulbranson discovered four weeks ago when he made his first OSU career start against Stanford.

The sophomore freshman has now mastered this startup company, making his fourth straight start against Washington.

It’s hard to prepare to be the starter and you’re the backup until you’re actually the starter, Gulbranson said. The extra reps you get while practicing, even walking through, all pile on top of each other and you feel more at ease.

By starting against Stanford, Gulbranson learned patience. Oregon State gathered to beat Stanford 28-27 in Gulbranson’s first start.

It’s a long game, I think I learned a lot from that, he said. We didn’t start the strongest, but we finished and played when needed. I learned that you have to keep rep after rep and stack good reps and at the end of the day you will get a good result.

Get ready for wet: Friday’s weather forecast for Seattle calls for an atmospheric river, fancy words for downpour. Oregon State has played in nothing but ideal weather all season.

Lindgren doesn’t expect it to be a problem as the Beavers have encountered many wet weather practices over the years. They are going through wet weather drills this week, which includes liberal use of spray guns to keep the ball and hands moist.

If you play here in November, you have to deal with it, Lindgren said.

Advantage of day week: Gulbranson said he has been watching additional videos in recent weeks and had his body recover. Gulbranson hasn’t had many hits since high school. Even four games, including the last three quarters against Utah, add up.

It’s definitely different when you’re doing live replays there, Gulbranson said. It was great for all of us to take a deep breath and go into November with our best ball.

He said it: Lindgren, about more needed from the passing game:

We’ve been leaning a bit on the run over the past few weeks, but otherwise we’re seeing some really good teams in November. Should throw the ball. Clearing up all areas of our pass game, from protection to being able to connect to some explosive moves, and helping keep the defense fair and the box full.

