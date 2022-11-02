Sports
Oregon State Football: Can a Starter Lose His Job Due to Injury? It’s complicated at quarterback
The adage that a starter can’t lose his job to an injury is sure to be tested in Oregon State sometime in November.
Quarterback Chance Nolan made a limited return to practice on Monday, although it is Ben Gulbranson who will start Friday night’s game in Washington.
Nolan has been sidelined since he suffered a concussion and neck injury in a 42-16 loss in Utah on Oct. 1. When Gulbranson kicked off the Oregon States’ win over Stanford the following week, it ended a run of 17 straight starts for Nolan.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and coach Jonathan Smith face a tough decision. Gulbranson is 3-0 as the Oregon States starter en route to the game in Washington. Lindgren said hes a big believer that you shouldnt lose your job to injury.
But. There is always a but.
Every situation is unique. And that’s something Jonathan and I will talk about when Chance is ready to come back, Lindgren said.
The situation is this: What if Oregon State wins in Washington and Gulbranson is 4-0 as starting quarterback? How do they weigh up a situation between Nolan, who earned the job during preseason camp, and Gulbranson, the hot hand?
Lindgren first acknowledges that there is no 4-0 as Friday’s game has yet to be played. But it is a possibility.
It makes it a lot harder, Lindgren said. Jonathan and I would sit down and have that conversation. But it makes it a lot harder.
Start learning: Backup quarterbacks like to say they prepare every week to be the starter, just in case. But nothing beats the real thing, as Gulbranson discovered four weeks ago when he made his first OSU career start against Stanford.
The sophomore freshman has now mastered this startup company, making his fourth straight start against Washington.
It’s hard to prepare to be the starter and you’re the backup until you’re actually the starter, Gulbranson said. The extra reps you get while practicing, even walking through, all pile on top of each other and you feel more at ease.
By starting against Stanford, Gulbranson learned patience. Oregon State gathered to beat Stanford 28-27 in Gulbranson’s first start.
It’s a long game, I think I learned a lot from that, he said. We didn’t start the strongest, but we finished and played when needed. I learned that you have to keep rep after rep and stack good reps and at the end of the day you will get a good result.
Get ready for wet: Friday’s weather forecast for Seattle calls for an atmospheric river, fancy words for downpour. Oregon State has played in nothing but ideal weather all season.
Lindgren doesn’t expect it to be a problem as the Beavers have encountered many wet weather practices over the years. They are going through wet weather drills this week, which includes liberal use of spray guns to keep the ball and hands moist.
If you play here in November, you have to deal with it, Lindgren said.
Advantage of day week: Gulbranson said he has been watching additional videos in recent weeks and had his body recover. Gulbranson hasn’t had many hits since high school. Even four games, including the last three quarters against Utah, add up.
It’s definitely different when you’re doing live replays there, Gulbranson said. It was great for all of us to take a deep breath and go into November with our best ball.
He said it: Lindgren, about more needed from the passing game:
We’ve been leaning a bit on the run over the past few weeks, but otherwise we’re seeing some really good teams in November. Should throw the ball. Clearing up all areas of our pass game, from protection to being able to connect to some explosive moves, and helping keep the defense fair and the box full.
— Nick Daschel | [email protected] | @nickdaschel
|
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/beavers/2022/11/oregon-state-football-can-a-starter-lose-his-job-to-injury-at-quarterback-its-complicated.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Oregon State Football: Can a Starter Lose His Job Due to Injury? It’s complicated at quarterback
- Higher viscosity of extracellular fluid promotes cancer dissemination
- Schmitz Named Semifinalist for Rotary Lombardi Award
- Studies found that physical activity in the afternoon or evening was associated with lower insulin resistance
- ‘Concern’ malaria surge after Asian mosquitoes invade African cities
- Bolsonaro breaks silence after defeat in Brazilian election – BBC News
- CCHS girls play tennis eighth on state; No. 2 doubles finish in last four
- Syracuse Makes the Cut for the College Football Playoff Ranking First Round
- Lung cancer prevention as part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month
- Brady leads group of five gluttons to receive All-Big Ten recognition
- Malaria outbreak in Ethiopia was caused by invasive Asian mosquitoes
- Health officials report first NC childhood flu death