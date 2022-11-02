How to watch Minnesota high school hockey for free on KARE 11





Watch 26 boys and girls hockey games on KARE 11+, kare11.com, the KARE 11 app and YouTube page, and MNHockey.tv.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. Free high school hockey livestreams are back this winter as KARE 11 and MNHockey.tv team up for a second year of Hockey Night in Minnesota. This year, Hockey Night in Minnesota will feature an expanded schedule of 26 games streamed live on all of KARE 11’s streaming platforms, including KARE 11+ on Roku and Fire TV, as well as kare11.com, the KARE 11 mobile app, and the DOG 11 and MNHockey.tv YouTube pages. KARE 11’s continued partnership with MNHockey.tv is another example of KARE’s decades-long commitment to the community, said KARE 11 President and General Manager Bill Dallman. We are proud to offer live streaming of 13 girls and 13 boys high school hockey games again this season. MNHockey.tv can provide an unparalleled viewing experience with multiple live cameras and announcers. The Hockey Night in Minnesota Game of the Week features 24 different boys’ teams and 22 different girls’ teams from across the state of Minnesota and the finals of the Walser Tournament in Edina, featuring the top girls’ teams in the state. The schedule opens November 12 with Edina in Andover. A rematch of Maple Grove’s Boys Class AA Championship game in Andover is scheduled for January 5, while Hermantown invades the Warroad Gardens with a rematch of the 2022 Class A Finals on January 14. state of Minnesota. The partnership with KARE 11 represents the core of what MNHockey.tv stands for, said Pete Waggoner, Director of Hockey Media Services at MNHockey.tvs. Community is what makes our work special. To celebrate, the KARE 11 platform amplifies our reach and purpose to help achieve an overall enhanced game and play experience for every individual player and team by providing top-notch live streaming and coaching tools. It doesn’t matter if you’re using KARE 11+ streaming or any other platform to track the games, you’ll get top-notch production. High school hockey is part of the fabric of Minnesota, and KARE and its partners have been connected to the community for decades, Dallman said. 2022-23 GAME OF THE WEEK SCHEDULE (Games and times are subject to change) Nov 12 @ 2pm – Edina vs. Andover

– Edina vs. Andover Nov 19 at 3:30 p.m. – South St. Paul vs. Proctor/Hermantown

– South St. Paul vs. Proctor/Hermantown Nov 22 @ 7pm – North Wright County vs. Hill Murray

– North Wright County vs. Hill Murray Nov 29 at 7pm -Grand Rapids/Greenway vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

-Grand Rapids/Greenway vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton December 10 at 2 p.m. – Lakeville North vs. rosemount

– Lakeville North vs. rosemount Dec 15 at 7 p.m. – Alexandria vs. Brainerd/Little Falls

– Alexandria vs. Brainerd/Little Falls December 23 at 7 p.m. – Moose Lake vs. Simley

– Moose Lake vs. Simley 28 Dec. at 6 p.m. – Teams TBD (Walser Tournament Championship Game)

– Teams TBD (Walser Tournament Championship Game) January 6 at 7 p.m. – War Road vs. Edina

– War Road vs. Edina January 10 at 7 p.m. – Rock Ridge vs Hibbing/Chisholm

– Rock Ridge vs Hibbing/Chisholm January 26 at 7 p.m. – Lakeville South vs. Apple Valley

– Lakeville South vs. Apple Valley February 2 at 7 p.m. – Orono vs. Holy Family Catholic

– Orono vs. Holy Family Catholic February 4 at 3 p.m. – Hill-Murray vs Maple Grove December 3 at 7 p.m. – Edina vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

– Edina vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s December 10 at 4.30 pm – Lakeville North vs. rosemount

– Lakeville North vs. rosemount December 13 at 7:15 pm – Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Delano

– Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Delano December 20 at 7:30 PM – Hermantown vs. Duluth Denfeld

– Hermantown vs. Duluth Denfeld December 22 at 7:30 PM – Mankato West vs. Mankato East

– Mankato West vs. Mankato East December 27 at 7:30 PM – Hill Murray vs. Lakeville South

– Hill Murray vs. Lakeville South January 5 at 7 p.m. – Maple Grove vs Andover

– Maple Grove vs Andover January 14 at 5 p.m. – Hermantown vs. war road

– Hermantown vs. war road January 17 at 6 p.m. – East Grand Forks vs. roseau

– East Grand Forks vs. roseau January 27 at 7 p.m. – Grand Rapids vs Maple Grove

– Grand Rapids vs Maple Grove January 31 at 7:30 PM – Moorhead vs. East Grand Forks

– Moorhead vs. East Grand Forks February 9 at 7:30 pm – Woodbury vs. East Ridge

– Woodbury vs. East Ridge February 14 at 7:00 PM – Eden Prairie vs. Minnetonka

