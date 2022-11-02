Fall World Series starts Thursday





DURHAM The Duke baseball program is scheduled for the annual Fall World Series, November 3-5. Duke head coach Chris Pollard appointed assistant coaches Ty Blankmeyer and Eric Tyler as captains of the blue and black teams respectively. The two captains lined up their teams for the three-game series. SCHEME

Thursday November 3rd at 4:15 PM Jack Coombs Field

Friday November 4 at 4:15 PM Jack Coombs Field

Saturday, November 5 at 1:15 PM Durham Bulls Athletic Park All matches are open to the public and fans are invited to attend. Entrance is free. Team selection blue: Coach: Ty Blankmeyer

Josh Allen Jr., LHP

David Boisvert So., RHP

Collin Bosley-Smith Jr., RHP

Alex Gow Gr., RHP/INF

Ryan Higgins So., RHP

Caleb McRoy Gr., LHP

Owen Prock Fr., LHP

Jonathan Santucci So., OR/LHP

James Tallon Fr., LHP

Cassius Thomas Fr., RHP

Aidan Weaver Fr., RHP

MJ Metz Gr., INF

Tyler Christmas So., INF

Alex Mooney So., INF

Luke Storm Jr., INF

Alex Stone Jr. , C

Roman DiGiacomo Fr., C

Josh Solomon Rough

Andrew Fischer Fr., INF

Vincent Factor Fr., OF

Sam Yelton So., OR Black Team Layout: Coach: Eric Tyler

Aaron Beasley Gr., LHP

Charlie Beilenson, Gr., RHP

Adam Boucher Jr., RHP

Nick Contea Jr., RHP

Luke Fox Jr., LHP/OF

Edward Hart Fr., LHP

Andrew Healy Fr., LHP

Gabriel Nard Fr., INF

Fran Oschell III So., RHP

Jimmy Romano So., RHP/INF

Oliver Santos Fr., LHP

Jason White Sr., RHP

Damon Lux Rough

Tyler Albright Fr., OF

Menelik Israel So., OR

Jay Beshears Jr., RHP/INF

Cole Hebble Gr., INF

Andrew You So., C

Chad Knight Sr., C

Devin Obee So., OR

