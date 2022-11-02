Sports
Meghan Duggan, Olympic Hockey Captain, Ready for New York City Marathon
Meghan Duggan went into the year without ever running more than two miles at a time.
In hockey, she said, doing any kind of long endurance training was really a no-no.
Now the three-time Olympic medalist is in her final preparations to race the New York City Sunday Marathon.
It opened up a whole new world to what my body can go through, she said.
Duggan, who retired from hockey in 2020 after leading the US to the gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics, decided to make her 26.2-mile debut to raise awareness for the Womens Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974 to improve the lives of women and girls through sports.
In addition to serving as president of the Womens Sports Foundation, Duggan is the New Jersey Devils director of player development and mother of two.
The 35-year-old juggled so many responsibilities that she occasionally got out of bed at 4:30am to do long runs before her kids woke up. Or she did them on the treadmill at night after her kids went to sleep.
I had to be flexible, as we all do in life, she said.
VIDEO: Duggan in training for New York City Marathon
Duggan’s two children, George and Oliviaare her biggest cheerleaders.
During training runs, wife of Duggans, Canadian Olympic hockey champion Gillian apps, the kids pulled into a bike trailer as they clapped and screamed, run, run, run! Duggan often sees George running in circles around the house and shouting marathon, marathon!
It’s important to me to show my kids that you can do difficult things, Duggan said.
Duggan plans to race alongside Haley Skarupaa teammate who won a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Games. Erika Lawlera 2010 Olympic silver medalist hockey player, also planned to run the race until she suffered an injury.
Hockey players aren’t really meant to be runners, Duggan said, but I think that’s why Haley and I are so excited to do it.
Duggan has not been shy about seeking advice. At the Womens Sports Foundations Annual Salute to Women in Sports gala last month, she was cornered: Jocelyn Rivasthe youngest person to run 100 marathons, and Alysia Montaoa US Olympic 800m runner who made headlines worldwide for racing while eight months pregnant at the 2014 USATF Outdoor Championships.
It has definitely made me respect other sports and what goes into them, Duggan said. Not that I didn’t before, but I’ve never had the chance to put myself in the shoes of another athlete in a different sport. This is kind of my first time, and it was an eye opener and enjoyable.
Duggans’ goal is to complete the 26.2 miles in less than four hours.
I think it’s a realistic goal, Duggan said. That’s not easy to do and it will be incredibly challenging, but I think even the responsibility of saying it out loud makes it that much more exciting.
This may not be the last marathon for Duggan, who grew up in Danvers, Massachusetts.
I made a lot of friends run [the Boston Marathon], she said. I’d love to, but I’m going to go through this first, then see.
|
