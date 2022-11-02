ACC Struggling to open with four teams in the nation’s top 20





TAKEDOWNS The Atlantic Coast Conference will launch the 2022-23 wrestling season with four teams in the top 20 in the NWCA’s preseason poll. Four-time defending ACC champion NC State leads the way at No. 9, followed by No. 11 Virginia Tech, No. 16 North Carolina and No. 18 Pitt. After testing the waters with exhibitions and intrasquad competitions, all six ACC teams are officially seeing action this weekend. NC State is the first to take the plunge on Friday night by playing host to Appalachian State, which received votes in the NWCA’s preseason poll. Duke travels to College Park, Maryland, for three double games against American, the host Terrapins and Bloomsburg. North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Virginia Tech will all compete in the Southeast Open at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia. Pitt opens Sunday at the Clarion (Pennsylvania) Open. Led by No. 1 Clay Matthews of Pitt who weighs 141 pounds, 34 ACC wrestlers are among the top 33 of their respective weight divisions in the InterMats NCAA Division I preseason individual rankings, published Oct. 27. Eleven conference wrestlers made the top 10 rankings, including two-time ACC Wrestler of the Year, 2019 NCAA champion, and 2022 NCAA runner-up Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech (No. 2 out of 174). NC States Trent Hilday is ranked No. 3 out of 184. Virginia Techs Lewis, who claimed the NCAA title in 2019 with 165 pounds as the No. 8 seed, narrowly missed a second gold medal last March. Lewis entered the NCAA Championships as the No. 2seed at 174 and became Hokies’ first two-time NCAA finalist as he advanced to the title match. In the final, Lewis took on returning Penn State National Champion Carter Starocci. Lewis fell in the second overtime due to driving time in what many believe was one of the best games of the tournament. Lewis was named ACC Wrestler of the Year after another notable season, becoming the first wrestler in history to win the award twice. NC State’s Hidlay, a three-time All-American at 184, closed out the competition at the U23 World Championships on Oct. 23 with a silver medal in the 86 kg class. Hidlay joined his older brother Hayden (2018), Sean Fausz (2018) and Nick Gwiazdowski (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021) as Wolfpack wrestlers who earned a spot on the US World team, which competed in Pontevedra this year , Spain.

.

North Carolina will be led by 2021 NCAA Champion Austin OConnor and Clay Lautt, who will join Gino Esposito as tri-captains. A graduate student from Lockport, Illinois and the 2021 NCAA champion at 149 pounds, O’Connor returns for his final season as Tar Heel after setting an overall record of 21-3 in 2021-22. Weighing in at 157 pounds, he finished last season as the second four-time All-American in the program’s history. Laut, a graduate student from Olathe, Kansas,

returns at 174 pounds after finishing second at the ACC Championships and All-America honors last season. In addition to Matthews, Lewis and Hidlay, returning ACC champions this season include NC states Jakob Camacho (125) and Ed Scott (157), and Pitts Nino Bonaccorsi (197). Camacho will be sidelined for at least part of the 2022-2023 season as he recovers from knee surgery. All 10 silver medalists from the 2022 ACC Championships are back this season. InterMat recently named Duke senior heavyweight Jonah Niesenbaum as one of the breakthrough candidates for the ACC heading into the 2022-23 season. Niesenbaum, a four-year starter for the Blue Devils, is coming off his best season, finishing with an overall record of 16-11. The 27 matches were also the most the Allentown, Pennsylvania native had wrestled in his career, having wrestled just seven in 2020-21. Newcomers to watch this season include Virginia’s Neil Antrassian, who is in his first season with the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer from Penn. Antrassian is currently number 26 with 184 pounds by InterMat. Antrassian set a 16-11 record a year ago and was named an All-Ivy Honorable Mention roster. He was named an alternate for the NCAA Championships at 184 pounds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2022/11/2/acc-wrestling-to-open-with-four-teams-among-nations-top-20.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos