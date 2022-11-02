Tennessee No. 1 in College Football Playoff Rankings





KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WATE) — The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its first-ranking list of the 2022 season on Tuesday, and the Tennessee Volunteers topped the list of contenders for nine weeks. Tennessee came in at number 1 followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. Tuesday’s ranking marks the first time the Vols have been in the top four of the College Football Playoff since the system was introduced in 2014. All eyes will be on Athens on Saturday, when Tennessee takes on Georgia in a matchup that could decide who wins SEC East and takes part in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on December 3. Tennessee is off to its best season start since winning the 1998 National Championship. Vols Quarterback Hendon Hooker has gone from the Heisman Trophy longshot to the betting favorite for the award with a total of 25 touchdowns and one interception in the first eight games. In the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, Tennessee was second behind Georgia with the state of Ohio. USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll had Ohio State in second and Tennessee in third. Using a variety of factors including results, schedule strength and common opponents, the 13-strong CFP selection committee ranks what they consider to be the top 25 teams in the country. The top four will enter the play-off with No. 1 versus No. 4 and No. 2 versus No. 3 in the semi-finals. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Playstation Fiesta Bowl will be the semifinals this year. Both competitions will be held on December 31. New rankings will be published every Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET until the end of the championship matches at the conference.



