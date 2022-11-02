NOTES: Top-Seed Penn State Heads to Columbus for 2022 Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament

THIS WEEK

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State field hockey team will be the No. 1 for the 2022 Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament. The event takes place Thursday through Sunday, November 3-6 and is hosted by Ohio State University. Penn State took part of the Big Ten Championship on Friday with a 3-1 win over Rutgers and shared the crown with Maryland. The Nittany Lions rolled over Maryland 5-1 a week earlier to take the top spot via a head-to-head tiebreak.

Head coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ squad gets a first-round bye thanks to its No. 1 seed status. The Nittany Lions will face the winner of the fourth seed Michigan and fifth seed Iowa in the Big Ten semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4. The game will be broadcast live nationally on the Big Ten Network, starting at 1:30 PM. The other two games in the first round (besides Iowa/Michigan) are second seed Maryland versus seventh seed Ohio State and third seed Northwestern versus sixth seed Rutgers.

The Penn State semifinals are the first on Friday, and the other starts at 4 p.m. The Big Ten Tournament title game, which will determine the Big Ten’s automatic qualification to the NCAA tournament, will take place on Sunday, November 6 at noon, and will also be broadcast nationwide on the Big Ten Network.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 3 nationally this week by the NFHCA, finishing the regular season with an overall record of 15-2 and a 7-1 in Big Ten games. The NCAA tournament field will be announced in a live stream on NCAA.com on Sunday evening, November 6 at 10 p.m. The NCAA tournament kicks off on campus grounds to be determined the following weekend, November 11-13. The National Semifinals and Finals will take place in Storrs, Conn., on November 18-20.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Nittany Lion field hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click field hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey.

COMMENTS

PENN STATE IS THE TOP SEED FOR 2022 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Penn State’s 3-2 win over Rutgers on October 28 gave the Nittany Lions a 7-1 regular season record, part of their eighth Big Ten Championship and put them in the top tier at the 2022 Big Ten Tournament. The Lions shared the conference crown with Maryland, but Penn State’s 5-1 win over the Terrapins on October 21 gives PSU the No. 1 seed. Penn State has won seven Big Ten Tournament titles since entering the conference in 1992.

SIMON LEADS LIONS TO WIN AT RUTGERS AND SHARE 8TH B1G TITLE; DESERVES B1G INITIAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD

Graduation Anna Simon scored Penn State’s first two goals in a 3-1 win over No. 21 Rutgers on October 28, helping Penn State win a slice of the 2022 Big Ten Championship and the top tier of the B1G tournament. Simon scored Penn State’s first goal in the second period and the eventual game winner in the third. Simon was named B1G Offensive Player of the Week (10/31) for her efforts.

PENN STATE SHINING IN 5-1 WIN OVER #2 MARYLAND; VOS NAMED B1G DEFENSIVE PoW

Penn States Mackenzie Everything and Sophia Gladieux each scored four points to lead Penn State to a resounding 5-1 victory over No. 2 Maryland in the home finals for Penn State on October 21. Gladieux scored two goals in the win, while Allessie had a goal and two assists. The Penn State defense was great in the game, led by Elena Vos . Vos anchored the defense that kept Maryland to just seven shots and she had two assists as part of the Penn State penalty corner. Vos was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

GLADIEUX SCORTS TWICE TO LEAD LIONS TO 3-0 WIN IN KENT STATE

Nittany Lion junior Sophia Gladieux scored twice in Penn State’s 3-0 win over Kent State on October 16, completing a weekend shoutout sweep of non-conference opponents (the Lions won 4-0 at Bucknell two nights earlier). Anna Simon scored another Penn State goal in the win.

NITTANY LIONS SHUTOUT BUCKNELL 4-0;BARRACO AND DELGADO COMBINE FOR SHUTOUT

Penn State broke open a close game at Bucknell on October 14, scoring three goals in the third to lead to a 4-0 win in Lewisburg. Brie Shack and Lauren Delgado combined for a shutout in the win, with Delgado collecting three of Penn State’s four saves in the fourth period alone. Jemma Punch scored twice and Sophia Gladieux also added a goal.

SIMON AND GLADIEUX, AGAIN, BOTH SCORE AS LIONS BEAT LAFAYETTE IN DOUBLE-OT; GLADIEUX NAMED B1G OFFENSIVE PoW

Mirroring the Iowa game from two days earlier, Anna Simon usually scored from a penalty corner and Sophia Gladieux scored in double overtime to lead Penn State to a hard-fought 2-1 double win against visiting Lafayette on October 9. Gladieux’s game winner was the second in three days, both in extra time, for the Lion junior and she was honored as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for her efforts (co-, week of 10/9).

SIMON AND GLADIEUX LEAD LIONS TO WIN OVERTIME AGAINST #4 IOWA

Anna Simon scored in regulations and Sophia Gladieux won the game (after an assist from Simon) in extra time and led the Nittany Lions to a 2-1 OT victory over the visit to Iowa on October 7. The win was the first of two extra time wins for the Nittany Lions in three days.

GLADIEUX’S HAT TRICK LEADS PENN STATE TO 4-0 SHUTOUT WIN AT INDIANA

Sophia Gladieux scored three of Penn State’s four goals in a 4-0 shutout win over Indiana on October 2. Gladieux’s offensive outburst was on top of a goal and two assists from Mackenzie Everything . goalkeepers Brie Shack and Lauren Delgado combined for the shutout in goal for Penn State.

ALLESSION MAKES 3 GOALS, LIONS DROP 5-4 OT GAME ON #2 NORTHWEST

Penn State senior Mackenzie Everything scored three goals against No. 2 Northwestern, but a late penalty to the Wildcats gave the home team a 5-4 (ot) victory on Friday, Sept. 30 in Evanston, Illinois. Allessie also added a goal and two assists two days later in Indiana for a 10-point week.

NITTANY LIONS DOWN #23 OHIO STATE 2-0

Penn State defeated No. 23 Ohio State 2-0 . on Sept. 25 Mackenzie Allessie’s match-winning goal late in the third and a third consecutive shutout for keeper Brie Shack . Jemma Punch added an open goal late in the game for the final score.

LION SHUTOUT MICHIGAN STAY 4-0

Mackenzie Everything had a goal and an assist and Brie Shack came with three big saves to take Penn State to a 4-0 shutout win over visiting Michigan State on September 23. Allessie’s three runs led to a balanced Lion-offense and Barraco achieved its second shutout in a row.

BARRACO TAKES 10 SAVES ON LEADLIONS TO 2-1 WIN AT #7 MICHIGAN; B1G DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK Nominated

Senior goalkeeper Brie Shack recorded 10 saves, including seven in a furious third period, to lead Penn State to a 2-1 victory over No. 7 Michigan on Sept. 16. Barraco’s performance, and a goal and an assist from Sophia Gladieux , helped Penn State overcome a 23-3 deficit in shots during the game. Barraco was named B1G Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts.

ALLESSION SCORES TWICE, LIONSSHUTOUT CORNELL 3-0

Mackenzie Everything scored twice and Brie Shack recorded its first shutout of the season when the Penn State Nittany Lions defeated Cornell 3-0 in Ann Arbor, a neutral field game played in Michigan. The win came less than 24 hours after Penn State defeated Michigan 2-1.

ALLESSION MAKES TWO OBJECTIVES TO WIN PENN STATE TO 4-2 AT NO. 24 DELAWARE

Mackenzie Everything scored on two penalty strokes to lead Penn State to a 4-2 victory over No. 24 Delaware on September 11. Allessie’s goals helped Penn State finish a weekend sweeping away from ranked foes (the Lions won at St. Joseph’s on Friday, Sept. 9.).

LIONS TAKE NO. 12 PCS. JOSEPH’S

Penn State used goal from the fourth period of Grace Wallis to take a major 2-1 win over No. 12 St. Joseph’s on the road. The host team scored early in the game, but then the Penn State defense held out. Carly Gannon tied the game with a goal in the first half, putting Wallis’ game-winner in the fourth.

GLADIEUX NAKES SEVEN POINTS IN 6-2 WIN AT UALBANY

Junior Sophia Gladieux scored seven points in Penn State’s 6-2 road win at UAlbany on Saturday, September 3. Gladieux scored three goals from Penn State’s penalty corner foul and added an assist to lead the Lions.

LIONS DROP 2-1 GAME TO NO. 9 LOUISVILLE AT LATE PENALTY STROKE

Number 9 Louisville used a penalty stroke in the last 5:00 to break a draw and book a 2-1 win over the Nittany Lions at the FH Complex on August 28. Sophia Gladieux had Penn State’s only goal in the game.