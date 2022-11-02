Michigan ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff First Rankings





The College Football Playoff Committee released its first ranking for the 2022 season on Tuesday night, and Michigan football checks in at number 5. The Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) outside the top four is a bit of a surprise, but with an uninspired non-conference schedule that includes Colorado State, Connecticut and Hawaii, the committee seemed to flag UM. Michigan’s three opponents have a combined record of 8-18. ‘EASIER SAID THAN DONE’:Michigan turns the page to Rutgers Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) is No. 1, followed by No. 2 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten). Defending champion Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is third, followed by Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC). At least one of those SEC teams is likely to drop out of the top four next week, when the volunteers travel to Athens to take on the Bulldogs. Alabama with one loss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) jumped over undefeated TCU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) for No. 6. Pac-12 teams Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) and USC (7-1, 4-1) are Nos. 8 and 9, and LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) is 10th . THE LAST KEYS:Michigan Football Still Rolling But Needs To Solve Red Zone Stallouts MICHIGAN FOOTBALL STOCK WATCH:Star rises, WRs fall after Michigan state win Boo Corrigan, the chairman of the CFP’s selection committee and NC State athletic director, said during the ESPN rankings unveiling Tuesday night that Tennessee’s victories over Alabama and LSU were the difference in these rankings and that the violation of the rankings state of Ohio was the dividing line over Georgia. A season ago, the Wolverines were seventh in the first College Football Playoff standings, just after their first (and only) regular season loss to Michigan State. The Wolverines climbed to No. 6 over the next two weeks, and No. 5 entered the final week of the regular season before beating the state of Ohio and jumping to No. 2 behind only Alabama. This season, UM has dominated its opponents for the first two months of the year, with its best wins against No. 16 Penn State (41-17) and against unranked 6-2 Maryland (34-27). That said, the committee tries to consider all factors when ranking its teams and one of the reasons Michigan ranks #4 behind other undefeated teams when it has an average win margin of 41.0-11.5 is the weak non-conference schedule. Michigan’s three opponents have a combined record of 8-18. During the first eight years of the CFP era, 19 of the 32 teams (59%) of the teams in the top four of the premier league made it to the playoff, so while it’s the ideal position to be in, it is far from a lock . Twice a team outside the top 10 (state of Ohio, No. 16 in 2014 and Oregon, No. 15 in 2015) made the final four. Only once (2020) the four teams that made the first play-off rankings had the last four places and reached the play-off. Contact Tony Garcia at:[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@realtonygarcia. Next: Scarlet Knights Match up:4 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (4-4, 1-4). Kick-off:7:30 p.m. Saturday; SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey. Television/radio:Big Ten network; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050). Line:Wolverines with 26. College Football Playoff Committee Top 25 1. Tennessee (8-0) 2. Ohio State (8-0) 3. Georgia (8-0) 4. Clemson (8-0) 5. Michigan (8-0) 6. Alabama (7-1) 7. TCU (8-0) 8. Oregon(7-1) 9. Southern California (7-1) 10. LSU (6-2) 11. Mississippi (8-1) 12. UCLA(7-1) 13. Kansas State (6-2) 14. Utah (6-2) 15. Penn State (6-2) 16. Illinois (7-1) 17. North Carolina (7-1) 18. Oklahoma State (6-2) 19. Tulan (7-1) 20. Syracuse (6-2) 21. Wake Forest (6-2) 22. State of North Carolina (6-2) 23. Oregon State (6-2) 24. Texel (5-3) 25. Central Florida (6-2)

