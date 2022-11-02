Second Half Wave Lifts Bulls Past Spartans in Season Opening Exhibition





TAMPA (1 Nov 2022) The University of South Florida men’s basketball team opened its 2022-23 campaign Tuesday night at the Yuengling Center with a 66-61 exhibition win over the University of Tampa. Kansas State transfer Selton Miguel (Luanda, Angola) and returning junior Russell Tchewan (Douala, Cameroon) ran 16 points each in South Florida. Tchewa made a team-high 11 rebounds to achieve a double-double. Miguel, a sophomore, went 7-for-15 from the field and helped get the Bulls going in the second half with five early runs from the break. USF entered the locker room trailing Tampa, 36-23, and used a 20-6 run in the second half to get away. Fifth-year senior and transfer to South Carolina Keyshawn Bryant (Winter Haven) threw down a few highlight reel dunks in the second half, including one to cap off an 8-0 USF run to give the Bulls their first lead of the night. give, 50-49 with 6:24 to play. USF shot 50 percent (15-for-30) in the bottom half of the game, keeping the Spartans to just 25 points on a 32 percent shooting effort. The Bulls were ranked 45th in the NCAA last season by holding teams at 64.9 points per game. Junior Jamir Chaplin (Norcross, Georgia) put in 12 points and four rebounds in his starting attempt on Tuesday. Tyler Harris (Memphis, Tenn.), a fifth-year transfer from Memphis, added seven points and a team-high four assists. remarkable Bryant completed the stats with nine points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a few blocks.

Bryant enters his final season with 973 collegiate points scored during his four-year career with South Carolina.

Harris has scored 1,133 points in his collegiate career.

Tchewa made three double-doubles during the 2021-2022 season, finishing the year averaging 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last nine games of last season.

Real freshman Ryan Conwell registered 16 minutes off the bench for USF on Tuesday night.

The Bulls forced 14 UT turns and turned them into 21 points, beating the Spartans in paint, 48-28, and in quick break points, 24-6. Tickets are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to visit USFBulsTix.com or call 1-800-Go-Bulls to purchase tickets. Follow the Bulls on social media to keep up with the latest USF men’s basketball news (Twitter|Facebook|Instagram). About USF Men’s Basketball USF Men’s Basketball Team Led by Head Coach Brian Gregory , which will enter its sixth season in 2022-23. Gregory was inducted in March 2017 as the 10th head coach in program history, having previously led programs at Georgia Tech (2011-16) and Dayton (2003-11). Gregory spent nearly a decade as an assistant coach under Michigan Hall of Fame head coach TomIzzo, helping the Spartans win the 2000 NCAA National Championship. Gregory owns more than 300 head coach wins and six post-season appearances, including the 2010 NIT Championship with Dayton. In his second season at the helm of the Bulls, Gregory led the team to the best win turnaround in the NCAA, the most wins in a single season in school history, and the 2019 College Basketball Invitational Championship. USF has retired three numbers in its history: ChuckyAtkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30) and RadenkoDobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, appeared in the NIT eight times, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational. For tickets, contact the USF Ticket Office at 1-800-Go-Bulls or go online at:USFBulsTix.com. #GoBulls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2022/11/1/mens-basketball-second-half-surge-lifts-bulls-past-spartans-in-season-opening-exhibition.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos