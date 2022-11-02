OSU football star JT Tuimoloau does not play for basketball in the state of Ohio





JT Tuimoloau turned heads on defense in Ohio State football’s win against Penn State. Concluding with six tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one pass breakup, one force fumble and one fumble recovery, Tuimoloau was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, Bednarik Award Player of the Week and Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week. Ohio State Football News:Join the Ohio State Football Insider Text Group with Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman Where does the state of Ohio end up in the CFP?Roundtable with Reporters: Where is Ohio State in the College Football Playoff’s First Rankings? Could OSU football beat OSU basketball?CJ Stroud thinks Ohio State Football would win the game against OSU men’s basketball Tuimoloau began his football career in Ohio State with the intention of doing the same work for Chris Holtmann and the Buckeye men’s basketball team. But once he got to campus, he found it wasn’t something he could balance. “We talked when I first came here,” Tuimoloau told the Big Ten Network on Monday. “Coach Holtmann is still my man. When I first came in, I was really thinking about playing both sports, but I think, what time I came in, I turned my attention to my first full outdoor season this outdoor season with coach ( Mickey Marotti) We just said, ‘We’re going for football.'” How did JT Tuimoloau do in high school? According to ScoreBook Live, Tuimoloau scored an average of 10.8 points in 49 games at Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington. In the Metro League Championship against Garfield High School, Tuimoloau hit a 3 as time runs out to put Eastside Catholic in the lead before future LSU and Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason hit a winning shot after a clock malfunction. Tuimoloau’s love of basketball hasn’t changed, even though his attention is focused on football as a six-foot, 270-pound defense point. “The basketball love hasn’t left me. I’m still hooping at the recreation center, make sure I still have it. Or go for practice, make sure it’s still there.” Ohio State Football Schedule for 2022 Sept 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10 Sep 10: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 September the 17th: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 Sep 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 October 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 October 8: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20 22 October: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Ohio State 54, Iowa 10 Oct 29: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31

Ohio State 44, Penn State 31 Nov 5 Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Evanston, Illinois, 12 noon

Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Evanston, Illinois, 12 noon Nov 12: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Indiana, Columbus, Ohio Nov 19: Ohio State vs Maryland, College Park, Md.

Ohio State vs Maryland, College Park, Md. Nov 26: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Columbus, Ohio, 12 noon Get more Ohio state football news by listening to our podcasts

