Illini in the NFL | week 8
Tony AdamsDB, New York Jets Not active in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots.
Nick AllegrettiOL, Kansas City Chiefs day week.
Prince ClaytonFS, Miami Dolphins Participated in three defensive and 19 special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ 31-27 win against the Detroit Lions.
Kendrick GreenOL, Pittsburgh Steelers Not active in the Steelers’ 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jake HansenLB, Houston Texans Not active in the Texans’ 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Justin HardeeCB, New York Jets Participated in 22 special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots.
Kerby JosephS, Detroit Lions Started at S and participated in 68 defensive and 10 special teams snaps while recording six tackles and a forced fumble in the Lions’ 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Another week another @JKERB25 forced clumsiness??#MIAvsDET | ?? CBS pic.twitter.com/h3tX8ZnIJA
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 30, 2022
Ted KarrasOL, Cincinnati Bengals Started at C and participated in 53 offensive and three special teams snaps in Bengal’s 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Vederian LoweOL, Minnesota Vikings Not active in the Vikings’ 34-26 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.
Chase McLaughlinK, Indianapolis Colts Started at K and participated in nine special teams snaps while converting three field goals and an extra point in the Colts’ 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Kick is good. pic.twitter.com/KjKKl6ywOY
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 30, 2022
Del’Shawn PhillipsLB, Baltimore Ravens Participated in 18 special teams snaps in the Ravens’ 27-22 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dawuane SmootDL, Jacksonville Jaguars Participated in 21 defensive snaps while recording three tackles, including 1.5 sack, a TFL and three QB hares in the Jaguars’ 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.
.@44Ytw and @Bigsmoot_94 Enter WORK.#DENvsJAX on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/t3Z9JN4lIh
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 30, 2022
Jihad DepartmentDL, New York Giants Started at DE and participated in 52 defensive and six special teams snaps while recording a pass deflection in the Giants’ 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
WOUNDED RESERVE (3)
Milo EiflerLB, Washington Commanders
Nate HobbsCB, Las Vegas Raiders
Doug KramerOL, Chicago Bears
Practice teams (5)
Christian DiLauroOL, Denver Broncos
James McCourtK, Jacksonville Jaguars
Akeem SpenceDL, San Francisco 49ers
Roderick Perry IIDL, Cleveland Browns
Malik TurnerWR, San Francisco 49ers
