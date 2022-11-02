Will Levis named after Davey OBrien QB Class of 2022 – UK Athletics





University of Kentucky senior quarterback Will Levis has been named to the Davey OBrien Quarterback Class of 2022 announced by the Davey OBrien Foundation. Levis is now eligible to be chosen as one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey OBrien National Quarterback Award. For the third year in a row, fans can vote via @DaveyOBrien Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. The top five votes on each of the three social media platforms will receive votes from the Bonus Committee, which will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee. To enter the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting their quarterback. The first round is now open until Friday, November 11 at 1 p.m. ET. The 16 semi-finalists will be announced on Tuesday 15 November. Three finalists will be announced on Tuesday, November 29, while the winner will be announced live on Thursday, December 8 onThe Home Depot College Football Awardson ESPN. To vote, like the posts on the following links on social media platforms: Twitter – @daveyobrien

Facebook – @daveyobrien

Instagram – @daveyobrien Levis, who was also inducted into the 2021 Davey OBrien class, is in his second season as the go-ahead at Lexington. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound senior from Madison, Connecticut, has racked up a 15-5 career record, including a 5-2 run this season (he was unavailable vs. South Carolina). In seven games, Levis has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,733 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ranks 11th nationally in passing yards per attempt (9.07) and 23rd in passing efficiency (158.4). Levis has 37 career touchdown passes, which ranks sixth in school history and his 4,506 passing yards ranks seventh. Off the field, graduated in May 2021 from Penn State’s Smeal College of Business with a degree in finance. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in finance from the UK’s Gatton School of Business and Economics. Levis is also on waiting lists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Manning Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award, the CFPA National Performer of the Year and the Reeses Senior Bowl. The Davey OBrien Foundation was founded in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, a university’s oldest and most prestigious quarterback award, was first awarded in 1981. Over time, the Davey OBrien Foundation has raised more than $1. 2 million in scholarships and college grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life. For more information about the Davey OBrien Award, visit here.

