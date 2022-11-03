Games at Tik Padel: Padel, Tennis, Table Tennis, Basketball & Foosball





Are you looking for a place full of fun? You will have the time of your life playing a variety of activities at Tik Padel. They have a high-tech system that calculates your points when you play padel or tennis. You don’t have to worry about what to bring, they provide you with padel and tennis rackets. They provide free cold water and ice! They also have a mist spray system to keep you cool while you play and their toilets are equipped with showers and changing rooms for men and women. Other games you can play there are table tennis, basketball and table football. Yalla visits Tik Padel and let the fun begin! More detail: This experience is suitable for men and women aged 10 to 60 years.

The maximum capacity is 8 people and the minimum capacity is 1 person. Experience Duration and Schedules This experience is available every day from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Prices & Packages One hour: 260 SAR

Hour and a half: 350 SAR

Two hours: 440 SAR Covid-19 standard precautions For everyone’s safety, follow official guidelines from the Ministry of Health. Make sure you have downloaded the Tawakkalna app and ready to access the location. Get more information If you have any questions or need more information to book this experience, please contact our customer service team using the options available under Need help? section on this page. Cancellation Policy Your booking may be canceled with a 100% guaranteed refund if you contact us at least 24 hours prior to your booking time.

