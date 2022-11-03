Liu Guoliang Leads Global Game Towards Exciting Future





Liu Guoliang (right), ITTF vice president and chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, and Stephen Dainton, ITTF Group chief executive officer, high-five after the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, Henan Province, on Sunday. [Photo provided by WTT]

As newly appointed chairman of the World Table Tennis Board, Liu Guoliang sees a bright future for the sport’s global development, citing the resounding success of three major international tournaments in China in the past month. “The world table tennis community needs to be united, and together we can contribute more to the growth of the sport. We need to develop a broader vision to help the development of the sport,” Liu told media after the WTT Cup Finals. Xinxiang in Henan Province over the weekend. Since the beginning of October, three major international events have been organized: the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the WTT Champions Macao and the WTT Cup Finals Xinxiang across China. A total of 479 participants, including athletes, coaches, referees and officials from around the world, came to China and traveled to the three host cities. Chinese aces won the gold medals in all three events, which was a celebration of table tennis from the world’s elite rowers. “This is a miracle! From the beginning of the World Team Championships Finals in Chengdu, we encountered many twists and turns. First the World Team Championships Finals were initially postponed, later there were plans to postpone again until 2023. However, given the pace of international table tennis events, a further slowdown would hinder the development of the sport,” Liu added. Liu Guoliang (right), ITTF deputy chairman and chairman of the China Table Tennis Association, and Stephen Dainton, CEO of the ITTF group, share a moment before the start of Sunday’s WTT Cup final matches in Xinxiang, province henan. [Photo provided by WTT]

“The players came to China for their careers and dreams. It was a great pleasure for us to have them compete in their beloved table tennis arena. Hosting three major tournaments over the course of a month felt similar to the pace of the FIFA World Cup . “Players constantly traveled to different cities, participated in different tournaments and achieved different results, which surprised the fans. Players bonded with each other through competition and their skills were improved by training and playing together.” The three ITTF and WTT events held in China last month showcased not only the skills of the world’s best aces, but also enhanced communication and friendships between players from around the world. Following the world’s stunning No. 1 Fan Zhendong in a thrilling men’s quarter-final at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang on Friday, Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov showed the utmost respect for his Chinese rival. “I’ve known Fan for a long time and I really respect him. I’m very happy. I was at my best in the Olympics, but then I had such a long injury and of course you start to doubt yourself. ” ‘ said Ovtcharov. “Beating Fan Zhendong, who has been incredible lately, gives me a lot of confidence and shows that my game is back where it belongs. I was honestly a little tired after the game, and just really relieved.”

