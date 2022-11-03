Timo Glock explains why he’s avoiding Brazil 2008 with Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton congratulations by Timo Glock. Interlagos 2008. Credit: Alamy

Timo Glock and Lewis Hamilton are inextricably linked after that pass in the last corner of the 2008 season, but they have not discussed it partly because Glock does not want to disturb Hamilton in the paddock during race weekends.

On this day, 14 years ago, Hamilton overtook the Toyota driver at the last corner on the final lap at Interlagos on a wet surface, with Glock opting to stay on dry tires to try to make it to the end.

But Hamilton’s McLaren was on much faster intermediates at the time and brought in the Toyota to secure the crucial position he needed to beat Felipe Massa to the title at the last possible moment.

It was one of the most dramatic endings to a season in Formula 1 history, but it has not been a topic of conversation between the two since that day and Glock revealed that their first long conversation took place in Belgium in August.

Not really, no, Glock said to the Beyond the grid podcast when asked if he and Hamilton had discussed the events of Interlagos.

in one way or another [at] the last two race weekends when i was on track i met him at spa i walked through the gate and i just looked at my phone and then someone said hey timo how are you? And I looked left, right and then it’s Lewis.

I haven’t spoken to him because I don’t know how many years, let’s say. Now I met him when I was playing table tennis against George Russell and had a little chat.

He’s in his world when he’s on a race weekend and it feels like he doesn’t want to be attacked by anyone, say, or chat, and I don’t want to disturb the way he approaches his weekend.

So I would never go there and ask him to talk to him about 2008 now. If it happens, it happens. If not, then don’t.

Considering how close to the end the catch up happened, conspiracy theories were flying around about Glock somehow helping Hamilton towards the title and denying Massa in the process, but the German has long denied thoughts on the matter, as he explained.

It didn’t change my confidence in myself. I just couldn’t understand why people thought I would help, otherwise I would have made Lewis the world champion, he said.

I tried for Toyota. Why should I make Lewis the world champion? There was no way I could have been involved in anything because I was just running my race and trying to make the best of it.

I couldn’t understand what people thought, that I did it on purpose. I had no idea where I was in the race.

