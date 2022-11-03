Musaeus sports stars congratulations – The Island





Ministry of Education is still looking for sponsors to make medal dreams come true by Reemus Fernando The All Island Schools Games, run by the Ministry of Education, is the largest sporting event in the country. However, when the annual event is held after two years, the podium winners will have to settle for only a certificate for their achievements, as the money-linked government agency has not yet received support from a sponsor to cover the cost of medals. The event has not been held for the past two years due to the Covid 19 pandemic and when there should be an extra incentive to boost the morale of young people to participate in sports, the organizers even find it difficult to award the usual medals . National-level competitions of the All Island Schools Games 2022 will now continue after each province has selected the teams and athletes in the respective sporting discipline during the last three months. School athletes compete for honors in 32 sports disciplines. The All Island Schools Games is considered the largest sporting event in the country due to its massive participation. According to sources from the Ministry of Education, the cost of medals has nearly doubled this year, prompting officials to consider canceling the awarding of medals. The ministry needs as much as eight million rupees to purchase medals for the winners of various sports disciplines. The organizers need a total of 5293 medals (for girls events: 816 gold, 816 silver and 903 bronze, for boys events: 885 gold, 885 silver and 988 bronze) to be awarded to the winners. “We are still looking for sponsors to make medals available for the event,” an official from the Ministry of Education said in response to a question from the island yesterday. The showpiece of the Games, the Athletics Championship, will start on November 16 at the Sugathadasa Stadium. For a majority of athletes in the under-20 category, this will be the last All Island Schools Games and a medal won at these championships will be a treasured possession. Some athletes in this age bracket missed the opportunity to compete in the under-18 age bracket as two years were lost to the Covid 19 pandemic. The Ministry of Education of the Western Province also did not award medals to the winners at their recently held Provincial School Games. The athletes who had to settle for certificates at the provincial event looked forward to the highly competitive All Island School Games to win medals. If the Department of Education fails to secure a medal sponsor, it will be the first time winners have not received medals in the history of the All Island Schools Games, inaugurated in 1984. Incidentally, the Games were initiated when the incumbent president of the country Ranil Wickremesinghe was the Minister of Education.

