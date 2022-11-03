Fantasy Football News & Comments: NFL Trade Deadline Fallout

Read ESPN’s fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay up to date on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy app today and tomorrow.

The news: The Bears acquired WR Chase Claypool in exchange with the Steelers.

What it means in fantasy: This acquisition provides quarterback Justin Fields with much-needed broad receiver help. Darnell Mooney leads the Bears in reception with 364 yards and 25 receptions and has just three games of fantasy double-digit points. There are no other Bears recipients with more than 164 receiving yards, or 11 receivings, that prompted Chicago to make a trade. Since the 2020 draft, Claypool has had 2,044 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He is a flex option for fantasy managers.

go deeper: According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Claypool’s 508 receiving yards from tight window throws are the fifth most in the league since entering the league in 2020.

The news: The Vikings acquired TE TJ Hockenson in trade with the Lions.

What it means in fantasy: The Vikings needed a tight end after Irv Smith Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain from the Cardinals; he will miss eight to ten weeks. Hockenson is still on the TE1 radar as he will most likely be the Vikings’ number 3 receiving option. Given Kevin O’Connell’s history of not leaning heavily on tight ends, it’s important to temper expectations. This season, Kirk Cousins ​​has the fourth lowest quarterback rating (38) in the league when it comes to tight ends.

go deeper: The Vikings are 29th this season in tight end scoring (270), despite being 13th in tight end goals per game (7.0).

The news: The Broncos acquired RB Chase Edmonds to trade with the Dolphins.

What it means in fantasy: Denver has been operating out of the backfield with a timeshare since Javonte Williams ripped an ACL, and Edmonds will join Melvin Gordon III and Latavius ​​Murray in that regard. Edmonds’ role in the Denver backfield is unclear; Gordon will remain the starting running back once the Broncos come out of the bye week, according to general manager George Paton. There is more frustration than security for fantasy managers in the Denver backfield so avoid it if you can, but if you have to schedule them I rank them Gordon, Murray and then Edmonds.

The news: RB Jeff Wilson Jr. reunites with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and RB Raheem Mostert in Miami in exchange with the 49ers.

What it means in fantasy: When McDaniel served as the offensive coordinator for San Francisco in 2021, he had Wilson and Mostert as part of his backfield. With Wilson’s familiarity with the system, he should be able to play right away to complement Mostert in the Dolphins’ running back by commission, meaning Wilson may be more involved in the Miami backfield than Edmonds was. Wilson is listed in 45.6% of ESPN leagues and may have recently been dropped after the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, but he is on the flex radar with an advantage for a lot more if Mostert were to miss time. The Dolphins are in the top half of Mike Clay’s strength of the schedule matrix, which could generate late game leads meaning Miami could rely less on its back to close games.

The news: The Bills acquired RB Nyheim Hines in trade with the Colts.

What it means in fantasy: Hines made a name for himself as a receiving threat from the backfield over the past five seasons with 235 receptions for 1,725 ​​yards and seven touchdowns, along with 300 hasty attempts for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. The Bills are relentless in their pursuit of a pass-catching back after missing out on JD McKissic and then selecting James Cook in the NFL draft. With Zack Moss now a Colt as a result of this trade, this backfield is a fantasy mess. Buffalo’s running backs have the second-fewest touches this season with 154. This week, Devin Singletary remains on the flex radar against the Jets in Week 9, but fantasy managers need to keep an eye on the snaps and touches in the backfield of the Bills as Hines keeping is integrated with the offence.

go deeper: Hines is a great option for goalkeeper or dynasty format as Singletary will be a free agent by 2023. Hines has an inside track to a big role in 2023 if he can show the Bills he can be their man. He ranks fifth among running backs in receiving yards since entering the league in 2018.

The news: The Jaguars have taken over the suspended WR Calvin Ridley in trade with the Falcons.

What it means in fantasy: Ridley was suspended by the NFL in March for betting on games during the 2021 season and may file for reinstatement in February. Ridley missed most of the 2021 season for personal reasons, but before that he had scored 248 of 380 goals for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns and was a stellar superstar. He placed fifth in receiving yards per game (82.8) among players with at least 20 games played from 2020 to 2021. Upon his return, Ridley will join Christian Kirk as a dynamic tandem with an improving Jaguars attack . Ridley has a great shot at making a run on WR1 fantasy numbers in 2023.

go deeper: This trade to the Jaguars increases Ridley’s dynasty value. The situation in Jacksonville must be closely monitored by dynasty managers. If you want to trade away Ridley, now is the best time to do so, and it could be worth your while if you could pick a first or second round in 2023.



The news: The Texans surprisingly did not trade with WR Brandin Cooks on the trade deadline.

What it means in fantasy: Cooks, who did not practice on Tuesday, expressed his frustration in a cryptic tweet. “Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted,” Cooks tweeted. “Too long covered for the lies those days are over. Crossed the line playing with my career.” There was one major glitch that likely prevented other teams from trading for Cooks; the veteran receiver will be fully guaranteed $18 million next year, with a $26.6 million cap hit that may have been hard for some teams to absorb. Cooks may not be playing in week 9, so fantasy managers need to have a contingency plan. It would also be wise to stash Nico Collins, especially in deeper formats.

go deeper: Cooks has just 354 receiving yards and one touchdown on 32 receptions this season. This is quite surprising given that he developed a good rapport with Davis Mills last season (134 goals, 90 receptions, 1037 yards) and they have worked closely together this off-season. It’s possible that there’s something going on behind the scenes with the Texans that we don’t know about.

The news: ESPN’s Eric Woodyard Lions RB D’Andre Swift is not quite healthy after a shoulder and ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: It looks like Swift won’t be getting a full workload anytime soon after finishing Sunday’s game against the Dolphins by 10 touches. He hasn’t had a full workload since Week 1, when he won 144 rushing yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for another 31 yards against the Eagles. Swift has since played in just three games with just 27 touches. The Lions will continue to rely heavily on Jamaal Williams in the backfield, and he seems to be favored behind the goal line.

