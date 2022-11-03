MAN HOCKEY: Bismarck Bobcats points leader Evan Hunter committed to Bemidji State – Bemidji Pioneer

Playing BISMARCK, ND Junior hockey is a tough task for any young hockey player, no matter what league you play in.

Born in Appleton, Wis., Evan Hunter was originally drafted by the USHL’s Chicago Steel when he was only 15. The Steel then released his rights for that season and rewrote it the following year.

The 5-foot-9 forward joined the hockey club for the 2021-22 season and played in 27 games, but began to look elsewhere for opportunities when playing time became difficult due to an ultra-competitive roster for the Steel.

“I knew it was going to be like that over there (to Chicago), so I don’t really have any complaints, but it was tough and you have to get used to it,” Hunter said.

The NAHL’s Bismarck Bobcats saw potential in the Wisconsin native and an opportunity for him to become a top player for their team, so they drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NAHL Draft.

Playing more minutes was something Hunter wanted to be able to do in junior hockey so he could get his hockey resume for as many Division I programs as possible.

Moving to the NAHL was a great move for the forward in the end. He currently leads the Bobcats in points, with a total of 15 in 14 games played.

NCAA programs began to take notice of Hunter after his hot start in the NAHL.

“Just talking to schools and seeing what different places have to offer is really cool,” Hunter said.

Then, on October 25, Hunter announced his commitment to play Division I hockey for Bemidji State.

I am extremely excited and honored to announce my commitment to Bemidji State University. A big thank you to my family, friends, coaches and everyone who helped along the way! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/siF33cDC6k — Evan Hunter (@EvanHunterr) October 25, 2022

“I went to visit Bemidji and got to see their ice rink and their facilities and they were really cool, and I felt like it would suit me well,” said the 18-year-old.

Hunter is a fast, sneaky player on the ice who can earn quite a few points for his team, weighing in at about 5 feet-9 and weighing in at about 166 pounds.

“I’m a smart player, my hockey IQ is good. I’m pretty shy. I like setting up other guys and I can be a pass-first man,” Hunter said of his playing style.

The forward currently scores more than a point-per-game pace in the NAHL with Bismarck. The Bobcats are currently bottom of the Central Division, but are just a handful of points from the next teams above them in the standings.

“We’ve had some tough weekends where we could have had some wins. We’re still figuring some things out, but I think once everything starts to click, we’ll be one of the best teams out there.”

Growing up in Appleton, Hunter was inspired by his mother’s family to take up hockey. He had several cousins ​​who played the sport along with his two older brothers.

Growing up in Wisconsin, Hunter and his family watched teams like the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers, and he remembers seeing the local Appleton United team win the state tournament.

Hunter’s older brothers played for the Fox Cities Stars, while he took a different route and played youth hockey at the Green Bay Jr. Gamblers AAA squad.