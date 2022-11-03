Sports
More Jadyn Davis Buzz and Positive Hiring Trends
Michigan Football had a massive recruiting weekend last Saturday with some key goals in the 2023 class and there’s a lot of positive buzz about Jadyn Davis.
Not only did Michigan football take a major rivalry win over the state of Michigan that put the Paul Bunyan trophy back where it belongs, but it’s also been a massive recruiting weekend for the Wolverines and in that regard, it looks like they’ve hit a home run.
On Sunday, just one day after five-star strategist’s fourth visit Jadyn Davisone of the top recruiting experts in the industry, Steve Wiltfong, put in a crystal ball projection for Davis, the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2024 class and No. 2 QB (according to On3 consensus) to land with the Wolverines.
EJ Holland has made a forecast for the summer and a number of Michigan experts from Rivals have done the same after two visits in the summer and now two in the fall.
But after Georgia took a quarterback and now Alabama is poised to land Julian Sayin’s commitment, it looks like Clemson, North Carolina, LSU and Tennessee are the top contenders.
Chad Simmons of On3.com also contributed to the optimism as he reported Tuesday (subscription required) that a decision from Davis could come within the next 4-6 weeks. He also reported that Michigan once again knocked it out of the park with Davis and is the clear favorite in its recruiting.
If Davis sticks to that timeline, that’s going to be great for Michigan football and it really feels like they’re about to land the second five-star QB of the Jim Harbaugh era.
More Positive Michigan Football Hiring Trends
For years, it seems we’ve been talking about how to get Michigan back on its feet in Ohio. The addition of Rod Moore just proves it.
Of course, the Buckeyes’ dominance over the past decade has made things pretty tough. Yet Michigan is turning things around. UM won the Big Ten last season, beating Ohio State. The impact hasn’t quite been seen in 2023, but the 2024 class is the one to watch.
Davis would be a great momentum builder if the Wolverines landed him before the end of the year, but another key target Michigan is trending with is Luke Hamiltona 6 foot-5 assault kit from Avon, Ohio.
Hamilton is ranked as the No. 12 offensive tackle according to the 247 sports composite rankings and is No. 210 overall. It’s possible he could play tackle or backcountry, but going to Ohio and bringing in a top-10 recruit (No. 8 in 2024) would be a big win and four experts between 247 sports and On3 has predicted it for the past few days.
Michigan has also received a slew of projections for in-state 2024 tight end Brady Prieskorn. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder hails from Rochester, Michigan, and is ranked 63rd overall according to the 247 sports composite rankings in the 2024 class and #2 in the state of Michigan. He is the #3 tight end overall in the entire 2024 class.
EJ Holland has made a projection for him and two crystal balls have also been placed in favor of the Wolverines who have more than one 85 percent chance of winning his commitment according to the On3 prediction machine.
So to sum up, the Wolverines have become the clear leader for a five-star QB (Jadyn Davis), a top-100 tight end and top-3 player in the state of Michigan, and a top-8 recruit in Ohio, across the course of a weekend.
I would call that a success.
