W&L Field Hockey ODAC Tournament Preview





LEXINGTON, Va. — The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced field hockey championship eligibility and NFHCA-ranked No. 16 Washington and Lee earned the highest number of seats and a first-round bye. At the end of the regular season, there was a three-way tie for first position, the No. 19 University of Lynchburg (16-3), No. 18 Shenandoah University (17-2), and Washington and Lee University (14-2) played in that stalemate with 7-1 ODAC records. The generals came out on top after applying the conference’s tiebreak protocols, making W&L the No. 1 seed in the field. Goal difference in matches between the like-minded teams assigned to W&L with the first place. Lynchburg, Shenandoah and Washington and Lee each went 1-1. The Generals, thanks in large part to their 5-2 win over Shenandoah last Wednesday, had a +2 differential with Lynchburg tied and Shenandoah by a -2 margin. Lynchburg, as the No. 2 seed, joined W&L with a bye through the quarterfinals. As the #3 seed, Shenandoah defeated #6 Randolph-Macon 2-1 on Tuesday night. In the #4 and #5 game, Roanoke (12-6) defeated Bridgewater and the Maroons travel to W&L for the semifinals on Thursday. last match. WLU matched RC on October 19 and the Blues and Whites came out on top with a 2-1 win in overtime, holding a 23-4 series record and a 14-game winning streak over the Maroons. seniors Alexis Parks (Arlington, Virginia / Washington-Lee) and Freddie Tobeason (New York, NY / Groton) lead the team with 13 goals each and Peyton Tysinger (Norfolk, Va. / Norfolk Academy) and Betty Boatwright (District of Colombia/Georgetown Visitation) are also in double digits with 12 and 10 points respectively. Tobeason adds 11 assists, one less than the program’s season record, on offense and leads the squad with 37 points and four winning goals. The Blues and Whites average 4.9 goals per game, second in the conference behind Shenandoah’s 5.6. Roanoke has an average of 3.2 scores per game, but conceded 1.5 goals against Washington and Lee’s 1.12 GAA. Search NFHCA Senior Game Squads Kailey Fitzgerald (Chevy Chase, Md./Georgetown Visitation) and Tess Muneses (Howard County, Md./Glenwood) to impress across the field by being key pieces in penalty corners and playing first-class transitional defenses. Junior goalkeeper Abby Long (Kansas City, Mo. Pembroke Hill) is expected to start in the Cage for the Generals and has a 1.36 goals against average and has made 34 stops with a save percentage of 0.694. The Maroons offense is being sued by Grace Vernarelli, a sophomore forward, who has tallied 13 goals and 6 assists for a total of 32 points. Saige Bullock added 12 scores and the two, in addition to Hope Keller, each tallied two game winners. The Generals will be chasing the program’s 4th ODAC title at W&L Turf Field and will host the 7:00 p.m. Roanoke as the road to a crown runs through Lexington. Tickets are required to access the ODAC Semifinals and Championship matches. To buy tickets for the semi-finals here. Live stats and video will be available. For full tournament information, click here. ODAC FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT MA

Semifinals |Thursday 3 November | at Seeds 1-2 Game 3: #4 Roanokeat #1 Washington and Lee | 7 p.m.

Game 4: #3 Shenandoah at #2 Lynchburg | 5 p.m. Championship | Saturday November 5 | at highest remaining seed Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | Not yet known

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://generalssports.com/news/2022/11/2/WLU-FH-odac-tournament-preview.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos