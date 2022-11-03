Sports
Azeem Rafiq: England’s Cricket Racism Trial To Be Held In Public This Month
EXCLUSIVE: The England cricket racism trial will be held in PUBLIC this month as Michael Vaughan faces current England star Adil Rashid, who alleged the Ashes-winning captain used racist language against Azeem Rafiq while in Yorkshire
- English cricket’s racism trial to be held in public this month
- Former England captain Michael Vaughan will face current leg spinner Adil Rashid on the witness stand, it was determined on Wednesday.
- ECB’s Cricket Discipline Commission [CDC] informed seven ex-york players accused of using racist language towards Azeem Rafiq will be open hearing
- Rashid has emerged as a key witness in the ECB’s case against Vaughan
English cricket’s racism trial will be held in public this month with former England captain Michael Vaughan taking on current leg spinner Adil Rashid on the witness stand after a sensational verdict on Wednesday.
Sportsmail has been informed that the ECB’s Cricket Discipline Commission [CDC] on Wednesday informed all parties that the trial of seven ex-York players accused of using racist language against Azeem Rafiq, including former England stars Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and Gary Ballance, will be a public hearing with a planned start date of November 28.
The ECB had argued against violating the convention by holding the hearing in public, as much of the evidence it collected was obtained on the basis that it took place in private and may be inadmissible, but the CDC has ruled against them and in favor of Azeem Rafiq, who has pushed for an open hearing.
A preliminary hearing chaired by former Derbyshire bowler Tim O’Gorman was held two weeks ago, which was dominated by legal arguments over whether the full hearing should be public, with the three-member CDC panel confirming their decision on Wednesday.
Rashid has emerged as a key witness in the ECB’s case against Vaughan in particular, as the English leg spinner, after being on hiatus for nearly a year following Rafiq’s initial accusations, released a statement last November in which he alleges the Ashes-winning hero used racist language against Rafiq before a 2009 county contest.
The 34-year-old has been with Headingley’s first team since 2006 and can therefore also be called up in the cases against the other ex-Yorkshire players, Hoggard, Bresnan, Ballance, Richard Pyrah and John Blain.
The racism trial against English cricket will be held in public this month following a ruling today
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (left) will face current leg spinner Adil Rashid (right) on the witness stand in a public hearing, it was determined Wednesday.
Former Yorkshire captain and coach Andrew Gale is refusing to participate in the ECB’s disciplinary process as he is no longer involved in cricket after being sacked last year.
Vaughan has vehemently denied the allegations and his legal team is expected to demand that Rashid appear in person at the hearing, which should be possible despite his international commitments.
Following the Twenty20 World Cup that concludes in Melbourne on November 13, England have three more ODIs against Australia, but Rashid is not on the Test squad that will tour Pakistan in December.
In his statement released the day before Rafiq’s devastating testimony before a select committee of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport last November, Rashid supported his former teammate’s claims from Yorkshire that Vaughan had said, “Too many of you , much, we have to do something about it’ to a group of Asian players.
ECB’s Cricket Discipline Commission [CDC] informed all seven ex-York players accused of using racist language towards Azeem Rafiq (pictured) that it will be an open hearing
However, he gave no further details about the incident, which reportedly took place before a domestic T20 match between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, and has not publicly discussed the matter in the intervening 12 months.
“I wanted to focus on my cricket as much as possible and avoid distraction at the expense of the team, but I can confirm Azeem Rafiq’s memory of Michael Vaughan’s comments to a group of Asian players,” Rashid said.
The ECB declined to comment.
