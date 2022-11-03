LIST: Central Texas High School Football Games Rescheduled Due to Severe Weather Threat





Several Central Texas varsity football games and Senior Nights have been moved to Thursday.

CENTRAL, Texas The possibility of severe storms is causing some Central Texas high school soccer teams to arrive a day early on the roster. Around 8 p.m. Friday, a line of storms is expected to approach the viewing area of ​​the KVUE. The KVUE Weather Team primarily monitors a damaging wind threat, but large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. RELATED: Timeline: Severe Weather Tracking Possible for Friday Night into Saturday Here’s a breakdown of the local football matches that have moved so far: Hutto Hippos vs. Pflugerville Weiss Wolves In Hutto, the Hippos will take on the Pflugerville Weiss Wolves on Thursday evening. The varsity game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to the possibility of inclement weather, according to Hutto ISD’s Facebook page. Kick-off is at 7:00 PM at Hutto Memorial Stadium. The school also plans to postpone all Senior Night activities by 30 minutes. Below is the program for the day: 9:00 am: Pep Rally at the Hutto High School gym

5.30 pm: Gates open

6:10 p.m.: Senior parents of the football team, band, hi-steppers, AJROTC, film crew team, team managers, track and field coaches, choir, and cheerleaders begin to line up

6:25 PM: Senior announcements begin

7 p.m.: Kick-off Westlake Chaparrals vs. Johnson Jaguars In Austin, the Westlake Chaparrals have moved their varsity game against the Johnson Jaguars to Thursday night. The team posted on Twitter stating that they are moving the game due to the threat of severe weather. Kick-off is on November 3 at 7:00 PM at Westlake High School Chaparral Stadium. Hays Hawks vs. Lehman Lobos The Hays Hawks will face the Lehman Lobos on Thursday night. The two teams would hit the gridiron on Friday. However, due to the possibility of severe weather, the game has been postponed to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bob Shelton Stadium, according to a Facebook post from Hays CISD. Cedar Creek Eagles vs. SA Veterans Memorial Patriots The Cedar Creek Eagles and the SA Veterans Memorial Patriots will play under the stadium lights on Thursday. A Twitter Cedar Creek’s post states that the varsity game has been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium. La Grange Leopards vs. Leather Gobblers Football fans will gather in the stands a day early as the La Grange Leopards take on the Cuero Gobblers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a reporter. Twitter message from La Grange Football. The match will be played at Gobbler Stadium. Giddings Buffalo vs. Gonzales Apaches The possibility of severe weather has caused the Giddings Buffaloes and the Gonzales Apaches to up their varsity game by one day. A Facebook post van Giddings ISD states that the game will be moved to Thursday evening at Buffalo Stadium. All times will remain the same. Lago Vista Vikings vs. Jarrell Cougars The possibility of severe weather has increased this varsity football game along with Senior Night activities, according to Jarrell ISD’s Facebook page. The Jarrell Cougars will take on the Lago Vista Vikings in Cougar Stadium on Thursday night instead of Friday. Below is the schedule of Thursday evening’s program: Seniors acknowledgment at 6:30pm (Football, band, choir, trainers, cross country and cheer are recognised)

Football match at 7.30 pm (Seniors walk after the game) Buffalo Bison vs. Lexington Eagles According to an Twitter Lexington ISD post, the game between the Lexington Eagles and the Buffalo Bison takes place on Thursdays at 7:00 PM at Lexington ISD’s Eagle Stadium, with Senior Night activities starting at 6:20 PM KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube PEOPLE ALSO READ: Austin excluded from list of best football cities in the US, says new study $1 million winning raffle ticket sold at Cedar Park store One dead after collision in Williamson County

