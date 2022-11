Stan Wawrinka, Holger Rune, handshake, Paris Masters, video, exchange, Aneke Rune, Casper Ruud

Three-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka was involved in an icy handshake after the match in which he instructed rising star Holger Rune to stop acting like a baby. Rune defeated Wawrinka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) in the first round of the Paris Masters, but it wasn’t a moment during the match that made headlines. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > When the two came to the net to shake hands after the three-set struggle, Wawrinka leaned over and had some advice for the Danish teen. According to the Eurosport clip, the Swiss star said: My advice to you is that you don’t act like a baby on the pitch anymore, okay? Rune had no words of reply, but seemed somewhat taken aback by Wawrinkas’s comments. However, the 19-year-old mother, Aneke, claimed Wawrinka didnt say such things. It’s hard to imagine a sportsman like Stan would have said that, Aneke told Danish outlet TV2. Then he would come across as an unusually bad loser. Holger has only said that he wished him the best of luck with the results of the past few weeks. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Medvedev explodes in De Minaur victory | 01:07 MORE COVERAGE Amazing: Demon FINALLY does it as Aussie cripples in tennis boilover Just another day: Jelena Dokic speaks out about heartbreaking images of abuse by tennis teenagers Disgusting attack by 14-year-old shocks tennis world when Djokovic called to intervene While Rune did little to make headlines for his behavior during his match against Wawrinka, lately the Dane has done more to earn a spot on the naughty list than the nice one. At this year’s French Open, Rune was engaged in a battle of words with Norwegian star Casper Ruud, during which the former yelled at the referee and also told his mother to leave the venue. Rune also accused Ruud of screaming in his face after the win, a claim the Norwegian immediately shot and called a big lie. Ruud also had some wise words for his rival at the time as he continues his upward trajectory on the field. I don’t know Holger personally, but I’ve seen on TV that sometimes there can be a lot of drama, Ruud said. He’s young and new so that’s excusable, but if you’re on a big stage, maybe it’s time to mature a bit. Since his first round win over Wawrinka, Rune defeated number 10 seed Hubert Hurkacz in the second round and now faces number 7 seed Andrey Rublev in the third round as a spot in the quarterfinals awaits.

