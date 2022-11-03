Sports
Top Goals on Surprising NHL Teams
Special for Yahoo Sports
We’re a month into the fantasy season and the competition is already on its head, with the Bruins and Golden Knights at the top of each conference, while the Devils lurk as the dark horse. Other teams with higher expectations, such as the Panthers and Red Wings, have struggled. Fantasy managers must react quickly or fall further and further behind. To help you with that reaction time, here are a few players you can target the teams mentioned above.
Trade for
Nico Hischier, C, Devils (54% scheduled)
It’s a bit baffling that Hischier is available in so many leagues. He scored 10 points in nine games, averages 19 minutes per game in all situations and wins 63 percent of his face-offs. The Devils outrun their opponents on average by a margin of two digits, and only Jack Hughes generated more shots on target than Hischier. With 3.88 shots per game at a sustainable 12.9 S% in Tuesday’s games, Hischier is on track to score 300 shots and 39 goals this season. It’s a lofty watermark, but even getting close would mean career season.
Bo Horvat, C, Canucks (76% scheduled)
Admittedly, Horvat has always been among the league’s best in face-offs, but this season he has closed the gap that separates him from the annual face-off pundit suspected, Patrice Bergeron. Horvat is second in the league with 138 wins and leads the Canucks with eight goals, a great start to his contract year. Horvat has been paired with a varying cast of wingers each season and the Canucks struggled early on, but with last season’s top scorer JT Miller on his left wing and playing his usual bumper role on the power play (where he scored two goals on Tuesday night), Horvat is in line for a career season. He will be leaned on in all situations and has significant fantasy value in competitions that count face-offs.
Chandler Stephenson, C/RW, Golden Knights (61% on the list)
It shouldn’t be long before Stephenson becomes eligible for LW, which will earn him the coveted and rare trifecta. He’s a knife player who can play anywhere in the lineup, but recently he’s established himself on the top line with Jack Eichel in the middle and Mark Stone on the opposite wing. He also joins the star duo on PP1. Stephenson scored 64 points last season, and while one of the arguments against his fantasy value this year was that his role would be reduced with a healthy Eichel and Stone, he instead joined them and continues to play an average of 19 minutes per game. Stephenson doesn’t shoot the puck much, and probably never will with Eichel on his line, but he is a very efficient finisher. A modest increase to two shots per game could put him in the area of 25 goals and 70 points.
Jake DeBrusk, LW/RW, Bruins (50% rostered)
The return of Brad Marchand did not knock DeBrusk out of the top six. Instead, in an excellent development for his fantasy value, DeBrusk now skates with Marchand and Bergeron while To David Pastr anchors another line. DeBrusk collected an assist against Pittsburgh on Tuesday to extend his points streak to three games, playing a total of 19:57, trailing only Marchand and Pastrnak among Bruins forwards. Free of Bruce Cassidy’s doghouse, DeBrusk responds well with more minutes and more freedom under Jim Montgomery.
Martin Necas, RW, Hurricanes (61% scheduled)
Necas’ game has taken a big leap this season and he looks like a player who plays points per game even if he takes some regression into account. According to moneypuck.comNecas’ line with an improved Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Andrei Svechnikov ranks eighth in xGoals% among trios who have played together for at least 50 minutes. Right may be a deep position and Necas doesn’t offer a lot of peripherals, but he is worthy of a place on the list in most standard leagues as a potential 80 point player. Of the players with at least 100 minutes played on 5-on-5, Necas is in ninth place in the league in Corsi For percentage, with Kotkaniemi and Svechnikov in sixth and eighth place respectively.
Brandon Montour, D, Panthers (66% rostered)
Montour has been an absolute workhorse for the Panthers and will remain so for as long as possible Aaron Oakleaf (lower body) is off. Only the last two weeks Quinn Hughes has outplayed Montour’s 26:51 TOI/GP, and Montour continues to rack up points with seven in six games. The Panthers are so skinny they have to keep leaning on Montour; the downside will be fatigue, as Montour has never had to play as much as now and is outdone most evenings defensively against the top of the opposition.
Moritz Seider, D, Red Wings (96% rostered)
Seider and the Wings started the season with high hopes after a summer of heavy spending, but the team has fallen short so far and Seider’s second season has not gone so well. He has just two assists in nine games and plays slightly fewer minutes per game than last season (perhaps because he played with Ben Chiarot), so now might be a good time to see if there’s an opportunity to buy low from a fantasy manager frustrated with his first month. Seider still has significant value in banger leagues thanks to his hits and blocked shots, but it was a heavy blow offensively and he has yet to have a breakthrough game like Roman Josi to break the malaise. Seider remains a potential long-term top-five defender, however, and his fantasy value could be at its lowest during the Wings’ recent 2-3-2 slide.
Trade away
Dominik Kubalik, LW/RW, Red Wings (74% on the list)
Kubalik ran a five-game hot streak Jakub Vrana entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and Tyler Bertuzzi suffered an upper body injury, but has now gone ice cold with one assist in his last three games. Scorers like Kubalik tend to be very streaky, and with Bertuzzi returning in a few weeks, Kubalik’s use could take another dip. He played just 13:04 in an 8-3 loss to the Sabers with zero shots on target, remembering that his 20.0 shot percentage remains unsustainably high.
Radko Gudas, D, Panthers (55% rostered)
Gudas is a favorite in roto leagues because he blocks and punches in such high volumes, but that was not the case this season. Gudas plays more minutes than ever before, but his signature physical play is a little more muted; he currently ranks 30th in hits after finishing first last season, and is only on the border of the top-50 in blocked shots. He has played well given the Panthers no Ekblad or . to have MacKenzie Weegar, and Gudas’s role has changed a bit from a physical force to more all-round in all areas of the game, but that’s keeping him from contributing in the categories where he performs best. Without the sheer number of hits, Gudas just doesn’t have the same fantasy value this season. Fantasy managers may want to sell Gudas by leveraging his reputation while looking at similar options elsewhere, including: Alexander Romanov or Brayden McNabbboth of which have a slightly more offensive advantage.
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy-hockey-trade-tips-top-players-to-target-on-surprise-nhl-teams-210251971.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top Goals on Surprising NHL Teams
- Men’s Hoodies: The 11 Best Sweatshirts of 2022
- Stock Market Today: Stocks Mix As Fed Meeting Approaches, Investors Seek Pivot On Path Of Rate Hike | Arena
- UK urges action after Netherlands orders China to close secret ‘police station’
- Suhana Khan to Malaika Arora, Bollywood celebrities wish Shanaya Kapoor on her birthday
- Here’s what Google covered at the [email protected] event:
- Comic Earthquake by Jalen Rose tells how the military prepared him for comedy
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundations of the Sualkuchi-Palasbari Bridge over the Brahmaputra
- Ex-Googlers raise over $90 million to build alternative asset fintech startup
- Stan Wawrinka, Holger Rune, handshake, Paris Masters, video, exchange, Aneke Rune, Casper Ruud
- What Xi Jinping’s Rhetoric Reveals About China’s Global Goals
- Lupita Nyong’os Daring & Lace Green Mini Dress might be one of her most striking looks to date