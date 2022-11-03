Top Goals on Surprising NHL Teams

Special for Yahoo Sports

We’re a month into the fantasy season and the competition is already on its head, with the Bruins and Golden Knights at the top of each conference, while the Devils lurk as the dark horse. Other teams with higher expectations, such as the Panthers and Red Wings, have struggled. Fantasy managers must react quickly or fall further and further behind. To help you with that reaction time, here are a few players you can target the teams mentioned above.

Trade for

Nico Hischier, C, Devils (54% scheduled)

It’s a bit baffling that Hischier is available in so many leagues. He scored 10 points in nine games, averages 19 minutes per game in all situations and wins 63 percent of his face-offs. The Devils outrun their opponents on average by a margin of two digits, and only Jack Hughes generated more shots on target than Hischier. With 3.88 shots per game at a sustainable 12.9 S% in Tuesday’s games, Hischier is on track to score 300 shots and 39 goals this season. It’s a lofty watermark, but even getting close would mean career season.

Bo Horvat, C, Canucks (76% scheduled)

Admittedly, Horvat has always been among the league’s best in face-offs, but this season he has closed the gap that separates him from the annual face-off pundit suspected, Patrice Bergeron. Horvat is second in the league with 138 wins and leads the Canucks with eight goals, a great start to his contract year. Horvat has been paired with a varying cast of wingers each season and the Canucks struggled early on, but with last season’s top scorer JT Miller on his left wing and playing his usual bumper role on the power play (where he scored two goals on Tuesday night), Horvat is in line for a career season. He will be leaned on in all situations and has significant fantasy value in competitions that count face-offs.

Chandler Stephenson, C/RW, Golden Knights (61% on the list)

It shouldn’t be long before Stephenson becomes eligible for LW, which will earn him the coveted and rare trifecta. He’s a knife player who can play anywhere in the lineup, but recently he’s established himself on the top line with Jack Eichel in the middle and Mark Stone on the opposite wing. He also joins the star duo on PP1. Stephenson scored 64 points last season, and while one of the arguments against his fantasy value this year was that his role would be reduced with a healthy Eichel and Stone, he instead joined them and continues to play an average of 19 minutes per game. Stephenson doesn’t shoot the puck much, and probably never will with Eichel on his line, but he is a very efficient finisher. A modest increase to two shots per game could put him in the area of ​​25 goals and 70 points.

Jake DeBrusk, LW/RW, Bruins (50% rostered)

The return of Brad Marchand did not knock DeBrusk out of the top six. Instead, in an excellent development for his fantasy value, DeBrusk now skates with Marchand and Bergeron while To David Pastr anchors another line. DeBrusk collected an assist against Pittsburgh on Tuesday to extend his points streak to three games, playing a total of 19:57, trailing only Marchand and Pastrnak among Bruins forwards. Free of Bruce Cassidy’s doghouse, DeBrusk responds well with more minutes and more freedom under Jim Montgomery.

Martin Necas, RW, Hurricanes (61% scheduled)

Necas’ game has taken a big leap this season and he looks like a player who plays points per game even if he takes some regression into account. According to moneypuck.comNecas’ line with an improved Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Andrei Svechnikov ranks eighth in xGoals% among trios who have played together for at least 50 minutes. Right may be a deep position and Necas doesn’t offer a lot of peripherals, but he is worthy of a place on the list in most standard leagues as a potential 80 point player. Of the players with at least 100 minutes played on 5-on-5, Necas is in ninth place in the league in Corsi For percentage, with Kotkaniemi and Svechnikov in sixth and eighth place respectively.

Hurricanes Right Martin Necas has taken a big leap this season and could be a worthy trading target in fantasy hockey. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brandon Montour, D, Panthers (66% rostered)

Montour has been an absolute workhorse for the Panthers and will remain so for as long as possible Aaron Oakleaf (lower body) is off. Only the last two weeks Quinn Hughes has outplayed Montour’s 26:51 TOI/GP, and Montour continues to rack up points with seven in six games. The Panthers are so skinny they have to keep leaning on Montour; the downside will be fatigue, as Montour has never had to play as much as now and is outdone most evenings defensively against the top of the opposition.

Moritz Seider, D, Red Wings (96% rostered)

Seider and the Wings started the season with high hopes after a summer of heavy spending, but the team has fallen short so far and Seider’s second season has not gone so well. He has just two assists in nine games and plays slightly fewer minutes per game than last season (perhaps because he played with Ben Chiarot), so now might be a good time to see if there’s an opportunity to buy low from a fantasy manager frustrated with his first month. Seider still has significant value in banger leagues thanks to his hits and blocked shots, but it was a heavy blow offensively and he has yet to have a breakthrough game like Roman Josi to break the malaise. Seider remains a potential long-term top-five defender, however, and his fantasy value could be at its lowest during the Wings’ recent 2-3-2 slide.

Trade away

Dominik Kubalik, LW/RW, Red Wings (74% on the list)

Kubalik ran a five-game hot streak Jakub Vrana entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and Tyler Bertuzzi suffered an upper body injury, but has now gone ice cold with one assist in his last three games. Scorers like Kubalik tend to be very streaky, and with Bertuzzi returning in a few weeks, Kubalik’s use could take another dip. He played just 13:04 in an 8-3 loss to the Sabers with zero shots on target, remembering that his 20.0 shot percentage remains unsustainably high.

Radko Gudas, D, Panthers (55% rostered)

Gudas is a favorite in roto leagues because he blocks and punches in such high volumes, but that was not the case this season. Gudas plays more minutes than ever before, but his signature physical play is a little more muted; he currently ranks 30th in hits after finishing first last season, and is only on the border of the top-50 in blocked shots. He has played well given the Panthers no Ekblad or . to have MacKenzie Weegar, and Gudas’s role has changed a bit from a physical force to more all-round in all areas of the game, but that’s keeping him from contributing in the categories where he performs best. Without the sheer number of hits, Gudas just doesn’t have the same fantasy value this season. Fantasy managers may want to sell Gudas by leveraging his reputation while looking at similar options elsewhere, including: Alexander Romanov or Brayden McNabbboth of which have a slightly more offensive advantage.