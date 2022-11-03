County opens new pickleball and tennis courts | News





Oconee County Parks and Recreation has offered indoor pickleball for years, but people didn’t always get the chance to play because of court reservations for basketball, badminton, and other activities. It was time to give pickleball its own space for people to enjoy, said Oconee County Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Davol. Earlier this fall, Herman C. Michael Park unveiled two outdoor pickleball courts and two new youth tennis courts. The two dedicated youth tennis courts are planned by Tennis for Life, and the pickleball courts are first come, first served. When others wait, the game is encouraged to be limited to 11 points or 30 minutes, whichever is shorter. marking on the lanes is prohibited. Private instruction is not allowed on the courses. To reserve a court and pay the reservation fee, contact (706) 769-3965, option 4. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country. The paddles are smaller than tennis rackets and larger than table tennis paddles. When pickleball was invented in 1965, pickleball paddles were made of wood. In today’s game, they are made of composite materials, including aluminum and graphite, according to USA Pickleball. The height of the net in pickleball is 36 inches, which is slightly shorter than the net in tennis (42 inches). The ball has holes in it so it doesn’t bounce as much as a tennis ball. Davol said the long-term plan for Parks and Recreation is to build additional pickleball courts. For more on this story, see the November 3rd issue of The Oconee Enterprise, which is now on sale at convenience stores and supermarkets and newsagents in Oconee County. To subscribe, call (706) 769-5175 or visit the tab on our website.

