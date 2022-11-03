Cricket’s new app lets unlocked iPhone users try out AT&T’s network for two weeks





Anyone considering switching to AT&T and curious to try out their network now has a new and easier way to do it. The carrier’s prepaid subsidiary Cricket has launched an app called “tryCricket,” which allows you to try the Cricket service that runs on AT&T’s network. Available now on the App Store and working with unlocked iPhones running iOS 15 or later, the app will allow you to enjoy the service for 14 days. During the trial period, you get 3 GB of data — including 5G access — and a temporary phone number with unlimited calls and texts. You don’t need to give the company a credit card to try the service. The app walks you through the setup process and guides you through the trial period and helps you switch to Cricket if you want to switch wireless providers. Screenshot by Eli Blumenthal/CNET

iPhone owners can try out Cricket’s network first. If you have a recently unlocked iPhone (XS, XR, or newer), Cricket lets you try out the network with an eSIM, which can run alongside your existing carrier and set up “in just 15 minutes.” If you have an older iPhone that doesn’t support the virtual SIM card, Cricket will send you a physical SIM card to insert into your phone. Cricket says Android support will arrive in the “first half of 2023”. With Cricket’s new trial app, all three major wireless carriers now have ways to let you try out their respective networks from a recent iPhone without having to enter a credit card. T-Mobile, the first player in this space, recently increased its trial offer to allow three months of unlimited data, call and text on its network. through the Network Pass program. Like AT&T, Verizon doesn’t offer a trial directly, but instead offers a 15-day free trial with unlimited data, talk, and text. through its Visible subsidiary.

