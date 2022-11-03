No. 2-Seeded Massachusetts Field Hockey Begins Atlantic 10 Tournament, Host No. 3-Seeded Lock Haven on Thursday





University of Massachusetts Field HockeyGame Notes and Information Game19 Massachusetts (13-5 overall, 6-1 Atlantic 10) vs. Lock Haven Bald Eagles (12-6 overall, 5-2 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Thursday 3 November / 2 p.m. Place Amherst, Massachusetts (Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex) Watch ESPN+ Live stats Live stats Twitter @UMassFH Instagram UMass Field Hockey Facebook UMass Field Hockey AMERST, Mass. –The #2 field hockey team from the University of Massachusetts will begin Atlantic 10 Semifinal play Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex when they face the No. 3-seed Lock Haven Bald Eagles. This match follows the No. 1 Saint Joseph’s/No. 4 VCU game, scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday morning. All Atlantic 10 Championship matches will be streamed on ESPN+. Last timeout The Minutewomen won 1-1 in their last two games of the regular season. Massachusetts defeated Lock Haven 4-0 on Friday. Beautiful Ianni , Claire Danahy , Jess Beech and Mali Herberhold each scored a goal on the day. On Sunday, the Minutewomen were defeated by Northeastern, tied at 3-2. Scouting the bald eagles Lock Haven finished the season with an overall record of 13-5 and 5-2 in Atlantic 10 play. Martina Spangenberg leads the team in goals (10), followed by Jazmin Palma (8). Amy Stevens has scored a team high five, with Ellie Mead closely following with four. Palma has also registered 33 shots on target so far this season. Goalkeeper Kelsey Felix has started in 16 games in the cage, making 62 saves on 160 shots. Massachusetts has eight post-season Atlantic 10 Award winners The Minutewomen won in the conference postseason awards, as announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon. freshman Mali Herberhold collected three accolades, including Massachusetts’ first Rookie of the Year award since 2014, as well as a spot on the All-Conference Second Team and All-Rookie Team. Senior Jess Beech and freshman goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen were named to the All-Conference First Team, while junior Claire Danahy Herberhold and seniors Beautiful Ianni and Josie Rossbach were named to the All-Conference Second Team. Massachusetts was represented by Herberhold and Gabrielle Benkenstein in the All-Rookie Team, while Beech, Steph Gottwals and Rossbach were selected to the All-Academic Team. UMass in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Massachusetts last hosted the Atlantic 10 Field Hockey Tournament in 2017, when they lost to Saint Joseph’s in the Championship game in 2OT. In 31 Atlantic 10 semifinal matches, the Minutewomen are 24-7. Their last Atlantic 10 Championship came in 2016, when they defeated Saint Joseph’s by a score of 2-1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2022/11/2/no-2-seeded-massachusetts-field-hockey-embarks-on-atlantic-10-tournament-hosts-no-3-seeded-lock-haven-on-thursday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos