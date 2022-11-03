Bangladesh accuses Virat Kohli of fake fielding, demands punishment; video viral | Cricket





A World Cup match between India and Bangladesh is rarely a drama. Since the 2007 ODI World Cup, every time these two Asian giants have crossed the roads in the ICC event has resulted in nail-biting matches full of excitement, emotion and of course some exciting cricket from both sides. It would be an understatement to say that Wednesday’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh T20 at the Adelaide Oval lived up to expectations. From the quality seam bowling of Taskin Ahmed to the stylish stroke play of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. From Litton Das’ clean ball strike to rain stoppages, from the debate over multiple referee decisions to pulse-pounding fieldwork and finally a heart-pounding finish heading India’s way… the match had it all. And like most other World Cup clashes between India and Bangladesh in the past decade, the aftershock was felt even after the match ended. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan stood firm and insisted that the match was played in good spirits and that there was no malice on their part, despite being criticized during the press conference for his animated gestures during the rain break, perhaps to express their dismay at the swift resumption of proceedings after some pretty heavy rain – the game was reduced to 16 overs per side and Bangladesh was given a revised goal of 151. Watch: Suryakumar’s incredible Indian and proud gesture during IND vs BAN However, the same was not sustained by Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan. The righthander wasn’t about to hide his disappointment at the ‘wet outfield’, but more importantly, he accused Indian Virat Kohli of ‘fake fielding’ during the Bangladesh chase and added that the five penalty runs could have made all the difference . “The pitch was definitely wet and it had an impact and everyone saw that and in the end I felt that when we were talking there was a fake pitch and it could have been a five point penalty and that could have gone our way, but unfortunately even that didn’t come,” Nurul told reporters after India won the match by five runs. Watch video: Bangladesh accuses Virat Kohli of fake fielding The incident Nurul was referring to happened before the rain break. On the second episode of the seventh over of Bangladesh’s chase, Litton Das pushed an Axar Patel out and came back for a pair. When Arshdeep Singh, the fielder, threw the ball to the keeper, Indian Virat Kohli, who was standing a few yards in front of Dinesh Karthik, made a gesture to grab and throw the ball while the ball wasn’t even near him. used to be. Under Law 41.5 dealing with unfair play “deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of” [the] batter” can lead to five penalty runs if the umpires find the fielding side guilty. But in this case, the umpires saw nothing wrong. Interestingly, the resumption of rain and fake fielding were not the only decisions of the umpires discussed on Wednesday. Dinesh Karthik got a runout from the third umpire, despite replays showing the ball hadn’t released the bails. It was in fact the hands of the Bangladeshi bowler. That was not the end. Karthik was back in the center of the matter. India pacer Arshdeep Singh found the outside edge of Litton Das’ bat and the India keeper ducked forward to take the catch, which was not ruled out by the third umpire after seeing just a few reps.

