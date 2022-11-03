College football Week 10 opts against the spread

Last week I had three terrible picks, two great picks and the other was Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons went from a half-time lead to a five point deficit thanks to six turnovers in one quarter. Wild events like college football betting, I guess.

I’m still (barely) in the green for the season, and there’s still time to get the weather warm like I was in September. Let’s get back on track this week, okay?

Last week: 2-4

General: 35-32

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

Time: 19:30 (Thurs) | TV: ESPN | Line: App -3 | Total: 64

Coastal Carolina is at 7-1, but this team isn’t nearly as good as it was in 2020 and 2021. This year, CCU trailed both Gardner-Webb and Buffalo in the fourth quarter, needed a touchdown at the last minute to beat Georgia Southern. needing two quarter-down stops within 15 to hold out and beat UL Monroe, losing 28 to Old Dominion as a double-digit favorite.

Last week, CCU defeated Marshall despite hitting 407 yards to 271. The coastal defense just isn’t very good. It allows 6.23 yards per game, which is number 113 nationally. App State can beat teams with Chase Brice in the passing game or with its deep stable of running backs. I love this matchup for App State, the superior team along the lines of scrimmage.

Choose: App Status -3

Air Force at Army

Time: 11:30 am | TV: CBS | Line: AFA -7 | Total: 40.5

I know the Army defense was really bad this year, but I automatically play unders in service academy games. Both teams use an option attack, meaning they run the ball almost exclusively. They know how to defend each other. The clock moves. The scores are low.

In this matchup, the under is 14-5-1 in the last 20. I also tend to give the military the touchdown, but the under is my favorite game.

Choice: under 40.5

No. 15 Penn State in Indiana

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: ABC | Line: PSU -14 | Total: 51

Indianas’ attack was very one-dimensional, leaning on the passing game. It wasn’t a great recipe for success and now lead receiver Cam Camper is out of the season with a knee injury. In addition, IU coach Tom Allen publicly admitted that he is considering a quarterback substitution with Connor Bazelak.

Whatever changes the Hoosiers make, I don’t expect them to have much success against the Penn States defense. At the same time, I don’t trust PSU to cover two touchdowns on the road after a real deflated home loss to Ohio state. Penn State could be without three starting offensive linemen and theres bad weather, rain and wind in the forecast for Saturday in Bloomington.

I expect PSU to try to avoid mistakes on offense, lean on their defense and get away with a win.

Choice: Under 51

Penn State driving back Kaytron Allen (13) and tight end Theo Johnson (84) will look to lead the Nittany Lions to a win over Indiana on Saturday. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

no. 20 Syracuse in Pittsburgha

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: ACCN | Line: Pitt -3.5 | Total: 48

Pitt is coming off two road losses where it led to going into the fourth quarter, but I love this place for the Panthers coming home to Syracuse.

Syracuse got off to a hot start, but is coming out of back-to-back physical games vs. Clemson and Notre Dame, both lose. The Tigers and Irish both ran the ball with ease against Syracuse, which lacks depth and size along the defensive line. Pitt’s best shot at success on offense is feeding Izzy Abanikanda, and he should be given a heavy workload in this game.

Plus, Syracuse’s top corner, Garrett Williams, is out this year. Garrett Shrader, the teams starting QB is also confused and unable to finish the Notre Dame game. At 4-4, the Panthers could really use a win and I think they’ll get a pretty comfortable win here.

Choice: Pitt -3.5

Freedom in Arkansas

Time: 4 p.m. | TV: SECN | Line: Arkansas -13.5 | Total: 63

After a farewell week, Arkansas looked fresh in its 41-27 win over Auburn last week. And the game was more lopsided than the final score would indicate with Auburn scoring two touchdowns in the final 5:30 of regulation.

This week, Arkansas has its first home game in over a month, when it welcomes Liberty to Fayetteville. Liberty is 7-1 with the only loss being a 37-36 defeat at Wake Forest in Week 3. This is a solid team, but it will be very difficult to match the Arkansas physique.

Arkansas should be able to score points with ease, but I think Hugh Freeze has some tricks up his sleeve too. The Liberty coach has plenty of SEC experience from his time with Ole Miss and will be able to put some points on the board against an Arkansas defense that has struggled all year.

Choice: More than 63

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze is taking his team out this week to meet Arkansas in a game that should have a lot of points. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Alabama -13.5 | Total 56.5

I think Alabama will win this game, but I don’t want to score 13.5 points in a rough atmosphere in Baton Rouge, especially with this Alabama team. This group has been much more undisciplined than the usual Nick Saban coached team.

I will attack it totally. While this group of receivers isn’t as good as we’re used to seeing, I still think Bryce Young can play a huge game here. On the other hand, LSU’s attack has made significant progress in recent weeks, albeit against weaker defenses. Still, I think Jayden Daniels’ scrambling ability will keep many of the LSU drives alive and help the Tigers get some points on the board.

This feels like a 38-24 type game to me. And that might be conservative.

Choice: more than 56.5

BYU in Boise State

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: FS2 | Line: Boise State -7.5 | Total: 55.5

This is a game with two teams leaning in opposite directions. BYU has lost four straight, while Boise State has won its last four games. BYU’s defense has just struggled tremendously, while the attack sustained a series of injuries during just one brutal stretch of the schedule. This is BYU’s 10th game of the season without an actual goodbye week.

For the past month, BYU had to take on Notre Dame and Arkansas, travel across the country to play Liberty, then play a short week at home East Carolina. Now the Cougars head to Boise to take on a Broncos team that has been rolling since moving to Taylen Green as quarterback and Dirk Koetter as offensive coordinator.

Boise State has a significant advantage in the trenches in this game. BYU’s defense was just awful, especially against the run. I think the Broncos would love the chance to take out a regional rival.

Select: Boise State -7.5

No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame

Time: 19:30 | TV: NBC | Line: Clemson -3.5 | Total: 44.5

I know what this line says. The number 4 team in the country puts just 3.5 against an unranked team? It’s a strange number, but I’ll take my chance.

Much has been made about Dabo Swinney’s decision to move from DJ Uiagalelei to Cade Klubnik in the Syracuse game, but I still give Clemson a significant quarterback advantage in this game with Notre Dames Drew Pyne on the other side.

I just don’t think Pyne is talented enough to make the throws needed to beat Clemson or keep the Irish within this short number. Notre Dame is extremely reliant on its running game and tight end Michael Mayer and has no consistent threats at wideout. And while the running backs have been solid lately, Notre Dame has only had eight runs from at least 20 yards this season. There’s just no explosiveness in this offense.

And with Clemson’s defense as healthy as it has been all season, I support Clemson in every aspect of this matchup. Clemson should be able to stop the run, forcing lengthy third-down situations for the Irish. That’s not a good recipe for Pyne, who passed just 9-of-19 against Syracuse last week.

Select: Clemson -3.5

Arizona at No. 14 Utah

Time: 19:30 | TV: P12 | Line: Utah -17.5 | Total: 67.5

Utah is coming off a brave win over Washington State without starting QB Cam Rising. The bullish status is up in the air this week, but with a spread this wide, I think the oddsmakers expect him to return to the field. I still think this is too many points.

Arizonas offense is really explosive and would have scored even more points last week vs. USC if it hadn’t jammed close to the goal line a few times. Utahs defense has allowed a touchdown on 12 of its opponents’ last 14 red cross trips. Utes limited Washington State to just 264 yards last Thursday, but WSUs offense has been decimated by injuries especially on the line and at the skill positions. Utah will have a lot more trouble defending the Wildcats.

Beyond Rising, there’s also the injury status of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Kincaid landed hard on his shoulder in the WSU game and did not return. Utah is also struggling with a number of offensive line injuries and Tavion Thomas, the team’s top running back, didn’t make the trip to Pullman for disciplinary reasons. That said, plus the edge I give Arizonas receivers to the secondary Utah, I like the Wildcats to cover.

Choose: Arizona +17.5