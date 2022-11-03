Sports
College football Week 10 opts against the spread
Last week I had three terrible picks, two great picks and the other was Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons went from a half-time lead to a five point deficit thanks to six turnovers in one quarter. Wild events like college football betting, I guess.
I’m still (barely) in the green for the season, and there’s still time to get the weather warm like I was in September. Let’s get back on track this week, okay?
Last week: 2-4
General: 35-32
Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
Time: 19:30 (Thurs) | TV: ESPN | Line: App -3 | Total: 64
Coastal Carolina is at 7-1, but this team isn’t nearly as good as it was in 2020 and 2021. This year, CCU trailed both Gardner-Webb and Buffalo in the fourth quarter, needed a touchdown at the last minute to beat Georgia Southern. needing two quarter-down stops within 15 to hold out and beat UL Monroe, losing 28 to Old Dominion as a double-digit favorite.
Last week, CCU defeated Marshall despite hitting 407 yards to 271. The coastal defense just isn’t very good. It allows 6.23 yards per game, which is number 113 nationally. App State can beat teams with Chase Brice in the passing game or with its deep stable of running backs. I love this matchup for App State, the superior team along the lines of scrimmage.
Choose: App Status -3
Air Force at Army
Time: 11:30 am | TV: CBS | Line: AFA -7 | Total: 40.5
I know the Army defense was really bad this year, but I automatically play unders in service academy games. Both teams use an option attack, meaning they run the ball almost exclusively. They know how to defend each other. The clock moves. The scores are low.
In this matchup, the under is 14-5-1 in the last 20. I also tend to give the military the touchdown, but the under is my favorite game.
Choice: under 40.5
No. 15 Penn State in Indiana
Time: 3:30 PM | TV: ABC | Line: PSU -14 | Total: 51
Indianas’ attack was very one-dimensional, leaning on the passing game. It wasn’t a great recipe for success and now lead receiver Cam Camper is out of the season with a knee injury. In addition, IU coach Tom Allen publicly admitted that he is considering a quarterback substitution with Connor Bazelak.
Whatever changes the Hoosiers make, I don’t expect them to have much success against the Penn States defense. At the same time, I don’t trust PSU to cover two touchdowns on the road after a real deflated home loss to Ohio state. Penn State could be without three starting offensive linemen and theres bad weather, rain and wind in the forecast for Saturday in Bloomington.
I expect PSU to try to avoid mistakes on offense, lean on their defense and get away with a win.
Choice: Under 51
no. 20 Syracuse in Pittsburgha
Time: 3:30 PM | TV: ACCN | Line: Pitt -3.5 | Total: 48
Pitt is coming off two road losses where it led to going into the fourth quarter, but I love this place for the Panthers coming home to Syracuse.
Syracuse got off to a hot start, but is coming out of back-to-back physical games vs. Clemson and Notre Dame, both lose. The Tigers and Irish both ran the ball with ease against Syracuse, which lacks depth and size along the defensive line. Pitt’s best shot at success on offense is feeding Izzy Abanikanda, and he should be given a heavy workload in this game.
Plus, Syracuse’s top corner, Garrett Williams, is out this year. Garrett Shrader, the teams starting QB is also confused and unable to finish the Notre Dame game. At 4-4, the Panthers could really use a win and I think they’ll get a pretty comfortable win here.
Choice: Pitt -3.5
Freedom in Arkansas
Time: 4 p.m. | TV: SECN | Line: Arkansas -13.5 | Total: 63
After a farewell week, Arkansas looked fresh in its 41-27 win over Auburn last week. And the game was more lopsided than the final score would indicate with Auburn scoring two touchdowns in the final 5:30 of regulation.
This week, Arkansas has its first home game in over a month, when it welcomes Liberty to Fayetteville. Liberty is 7-1 with the only loss being a 37-36 defeat at Wake Forest in Week 3. This is a solid team, but it will be very difficult to match the Arkansas physique.
Arkansas should be able to score points with ease, but I think Hugh Freeze has some tricks up his sleeve too. The Liberty coach has plenty of SEC experience from his time with Ole Miss and will be able to put some points on the board against an Arkansas defense that has struggled all year.
Choice: More than 63
No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU
Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Alabama -13.5 | Total 56.5
I think Alabama will win this game, but I don’t want to score 13.5 points in a rough atmosphere in Baton Rouge, especially with this Alabama team. This group has been much more undisciplined than the usual Nick Saban coached team.
I will attack it totally. While this group of receivers isn’t as good as we’re used to seeing, I still think Bryce Young can play a huge game here. On the other hand, LSU’s attack has made significant progress in recent weeks, albeit against weaker defenses. Still, I think Jayden Daniels’ scrambling ability will keep many of the LSU drives alive and help the Tigers get some points on the board.
This feels like a 38-24 type game to me. And that might be conservative.
Choice: more than 56.5
BYU in Boise State
Time: 7 p.m. | TV: FS2 | Line: Boise State -7.5 | Total: 55.5
This is a game with two teams leaning in opposite directions. BYU has lost four straight, while Boise State has won its last four games. BYU’s defense has just struggled tremendously, while the attack sustained a series of injuries during just one brutal stretch of the schedule. This is BYU’s 10th game of the season without an actual goodbye week.
For the past month, BYU had to take on Notre Dame and Arkansas, travel across the country to play Liberty, then play a short week at home East Carolina. Now the Cougars head to Boise to take on a Broncos team that has been rolling since moving to Taylen Green as quarterback and Dirk Koetter as offensive coordinator.
Boise State has a significant advantage in the trenches in this game. BYU’s defense was just awful, especially against the run. I think the Broncos would love the chance to take out a regional rival.
Select: Boise State -7.5
No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame
Time: 19:30 | TV: NBC | Line: Clemson -3.5 | Total: 44.5
I know what this line says. The number 4 team in the country puts just 3.5 against an unranked team? It’s a strange number, but I’ll take my chance.
Much has been made about Dabo Swinney’s decision to move from DJ Uiagalelei to Cade Klubnik in the Syracuse game, but I still give Clemson a significant quarterback advantage in this game with Notre Dames Drew Pyne on the other side.
I just don’t think Pyne is talented enough to make the throws needed to beat Clemson or keep the Irish within this short number. Notre Dame is extremely reliant on its running game and tight end Michael Mayer and has no consistent threats at wideout. And while the running backs have been solid lately, Notre Dame has only had eight runs from at least 20 yards this season. There’s just no explosiveness in this offense.
And with Clemson’s defense as healthy as it has been all season, I support Clemson in every aspect of this matchup. Clemson should be able to stop the run, forcing lengthy third-down situations for the Irish. That’s not a good recipe for Pyne, who passed just 9-of-19 against Syracuse last week.
Select: Clemson -3.5
Arizona at No. 14 Utah
Time: 19:30 | TV: P12 | Line: Utah -17.5 | Total: 67.5
Utah is coming off a brave win over Washington State without starting QB Cam Rising. The bullish status is up in the air this week, but with a spread this wide, I think the oddsmakers expect him to return to the field. I still think this is too many points.
Arizonas offense is really explosive and would have scored even more points last week vs. USC if it hadn’t jammed close to the goal line a few times. Utahs defense has allowed a touchdown on 12 of its opponents’ last 14 red cross trips. Utes limited Washington State to just 264 yards last Thursday, but WSUs offense has been decimated by injuries especially on the line and at the skill positions. Utah will have a lot more trouble defending the Wildcats.
Beyond Rising, there’s also the injury status of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Kincaid landed hard on his shoulder in the WSU game and did not return. Utah is also struggling with a number of offensive line injuries and Tavion Thomas, the team’s top running back, didn’t make the trip to Pullman for disciplinary reasons. That said, plus the edge I give Arizonas receivers to the secondary Utah, I like the Wildcats to cover.
Choose: Arizona +17.5
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/spread-options-college-football-week-10-picks-against-the-spread-005406811.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shah Rukh Khan birthday wishes: Bollywood goes online to wish King Khan a ‘happy birthday’
- College football Week 10 opts against the spread
- Chinese fast fashion giant Shein hires ex-Bear Stearns trader ahead of IPO
- Google launches new beta for playing Android games on PC
- Trump lawyers saw Clarence Thomas as key to stopping Biden’s electoral count, emails show
- Erdogan, Zelensky discuss resuming grain export deal
- Don’t bet against China and Hong Kong and don’t read too much foreign news, top Chinese regulator says at banking summit
- World Cup 2022 Injuries: Latest on Son Heung-min, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and more
- Indonesian football stampede blamed on use of tear gas – Reuters
- Free kicks, free entertainment: playoff football matches to watch
- The Greek medical marijuana company is the first to list on the London Stock Exchange, here is the SPAC deal
- google: Google India records 79.4% increase in total advertising turnover for fiscal year 22 at Rs 2,492.65 billion