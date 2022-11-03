Sports
Rafa Nadal leaves viewers stunned in worrying drama
Rafael Nadal has fallen to a heavy loss at the Paris Masters after falling from Tommy Paul in his first ATP match since the US Open.
In his first match back in almost two months, and the first since the birth of his child, Nadal found himself in a close battle at the second round in Bercy.
The Spaniard showed why he won two grand slams in 2022 after driving away the first set 6-3. However, match fitness may have played a part after Nadal started to seem sluggish with his movements and Paul moved the match to a third set.
And Nadal looked dull in the third set as he missed some crucial forehands to stay in the game.
And Paul was brilliant as he walked away with the match 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 to take the biggest win of his career.
“Physically, Nadal struggled as the match progressed,” the commentator said after the final point. Another commenter added: “It seemed like he was struggling with his concerns… the way he felt on the pitch, maybe his physical condition… a bit of a head scratcher.”
The tennis world reacted quickly to Nadal’s difficult end as the Spaniard now turns his attention to the ATP Finals.
Despite his loss, Nadal was on point for the first half of the game.
This included a beautiful forehand pass to the back of the field.
Nadal had to drop shot to the net before Paul sent him back.
But instead of going for a tweener, Nadal turned and hit a ripping forehand for the winner.
Unfortunately, Nadal was unable to maintain his energy for the second half of the match.
Nadal will now turn his attention to the year-end ATP Finals event in Turin.
Rafa Nadal confesses difficult return to Paris Masters
Before the tournament, Nadal was questioned on his return just weeks after the birth of his first child with his wife Xisca.
And the 22-time Grand Slam champion admitted he had changed his approach for the tournament.
It’s a different approach than usual, Nadal said.
It has always been difficult to leave home. It’s quite interesting how even after two or three weeks of leaving your son at home and not being able to see him, it’s interesting how even after only three weeks of knowing him you start to miss him.
All changes in this life are difficult and you have to adapt to them. At the same time, it is true that these days we are fortunate that technology allows us to make video calls whenever you want, so that always helps.
|
