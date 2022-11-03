7 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 9

I was off last week, which no doubt turned your entire weekly research routine upside down. We’re back and better than ever with a new edition of your favorite fantasy football column.

quarterbacks

Justin Fields (42% | $7,400) – It’s just wild that Justin Fields is in less than half of Yahoo! competitions (at time of writing). Among quarterbacks who have played at least six games, Fields is the QB15 in terms of points per game. Since week 5 he is the QB6!

The most important thing for Fields’ worth is his haste. He has at least seven carries in each game, averages 53 rushing yards per game and has three rushing touchdowns. That production alone is enough to keep him at the QB1 mark every week.

Fields’ matchup this week has been particularly juicy against a Miami Dolphins that allowed seventh-most fantasy points and fifth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (per professional football reference). Remarkable, also per Pro Football ReferenceMiami ranks the bottom five in both pressure percentage and rush percentage. According to our schedule-adjusted stats, Miami’s defense is 25th overall and 29th against the pass.

Fields’ situation has also improved. On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears traded in for talented wide receiver Chase Claypool — a major upgrade to the Chicago reception area. They also recently traded key defense pieces into Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, which will hurt Chicago’s already downtrodden defenses. Playing from behind means Fields needs to get a few more drop backs, which will help get more uplift.

Fields deserves to be all over the list and is a legit QB1 match in both season-long and DFS competitions this week. It doesn’t really make sense that Matthew Stafford has been included in 30% more leagues than Fields.

Marcus Mariota (26% | $7,400) – If you’re a weekly reader, playing Mariota is nothing new. Our best advantage when it comes to streaming quarterbacks is tapping into rushing value, and Mariota is in the top seven quarterbacks in rushing yards (280) and touchdowns (3). He’s the QB13 of the year, but you wouldn’t know how many leagues still have him on the wire.

It’s likely that Mariota’s low pass volume keeps his selection speed low, but he gets the right use. For PFF, his average depth of target (ADOT) is second among all quarterbacks (behind Justin Fields), meaning he throws the ball deep. 48% of his passes come on action throws – the highest percentage in the league. And, as we know, it turns a ton.

The matchup is not impressive. The Atlanta Falcons are just three-pointers against the Los Angeles Chargers but should be able to impose their will on the ground against Los Angeles’ 24th-graded run defense (according to our schedule-adjusted stats). I prefer Fields if I had to choose, but Mariota definitely deserves QB1 streaming this week. This match is secretly tied for the second highest total of the week (49.5).

To run

Caleb Huntley (4% | $6,000) – This is a tough week for streaming running backs, so focusing on injury reports will be extremely important. Note the honorable mentions below. As Gus Edwards (hamstring) cannot or is less than 100%, the Kenyan Drake is a solid option. With Nyheim Hines traded to the Buffalo BillsDeon Jackson will be a worthy piece as Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is still injured.

Huntley is in the same boat. Technically, Cordarrelle Patterson is be eligible to get rid of the injured reserve this week, but there are no official reports yet that he will play. In fact, the team just assigned him for return, making a return this week seem unpredictable at best. When he’s gone, Huntley fits into the sleep process.

Per Sam Hoppen from 4for4 Football, the Falcons are this season’s penultimate in success rate above expectations. That has helped Huntley record exactly 16 carry bags in two of his last three matches. Since Atlanta is only a three-point dog this weekend, they need to keep the game close. The Chargers defense is a run funnel, which fits perfectly with how Atlanta wants to run its attack.

He doesn’t catch passes so this isn’t great for a PPR league commendation, but Huntley is quite a flex game this weekend when Patterson sits.

Wide receivers

Rondale Moore (37% | $5,900) – It has become my burden to try on my own to get Rondale Moore above the 50% roster threshold. Undoubtedly the second target in a team that is second in pass attemptsit’s ridiculous that he’s available in two-thirds of leagues (at the time of writing).

In addition to his debut game, in which he was a part-time player recovering from injury, Moore has seen eight goals or more in three of four starts this year. Since week 5 he has been the WR26 in PPR competitions.

Moore’s opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, have been tightening the screws a bit lately, but they’re still a defense to attack. Seattle’s pass defense ranks 25th by our schedule-adjusted stats, and they’re better against the run, which could create additional pass volume. Moore is a PPR WR3 until proven otherwise.

Romeo Doubs (48% | $6,100) – The Green Bay Packers rookie bounced off a goose egg in Week 7 and took a top-20 score in the wide receiver position last week (not to mention this insane touchdown catch). That came especially against the stingy Buffalo Bills, and even more striking, it is clear that Doubs did not lose Aaron Rodgers‘ to trust.

While the Packers attack was horrendous, Doubs is still Rodgers’ best option, which puts him on the WR3 map. He led the team with a strong 56% air yards share at week 8.

This is just a game and matchup to target. The Detroit Lions are in last place in our schedule-adjusted stats in pass defense, walk defense and overall defense. A triple crown! As a result, this game is quietly tied for the second highest total of the week (49.5) and Green Bay has the fourth highest implied team total (26.5).

You may have better options in all-season leagues, but I’m focusing this week on Doubs in all game stacks for everyday fantasy.

Josh Palmer (39% | $6,200) – We’ve been down this road with Palmer several times this year, with mixed results. It is noteworthy, however, that with Keenan Allen mostly out of the lineup, Palmer has logged at least eight goals in three of six games this year. He clearly has Herbert’s confidence, and this is a foul that is expected to score points. The Chargers have the fifth highest team total this week (26.25), and as mentioned above, the game has a strong game total of 49.5.

Sure, now that Allen is back, Mike Williams is out with an ankle injury. That’s why we can’t have nice things. Palmer should continue to fill an almost full-time role; while he missed week 7 with a concussion, he ran a route at 91% from Justin Herbertrelapse at week 6.

The match up? Innocent. The Atlanta Falcons let the second most imaginative points to wide receivers. The pass defense ranks 30th in our adjusted rankings and, per professional football reference, ranks last in both print rate and rush rate. I’m betting a big kickback for the Chargers’ attack this week, and Palmer fits into the process.

Tight ends

Isaiah probably (6% | $5,000) – It’s early in the week, so we don’t have the first injury report for week 9 yet.

This is what we know so far about Mark Andrews‘ Health. He didn’t train at all in the short week last week due to a knee injury and was then considered doubtful for Thursday night’s game. He started, caught 3 passes for 33 yards, then left with a shoulder injury and did not return. We also know that the Baltimore Ravens have their farewells next week.

At best, Andrews will likely be less than 100% this week as he struggles with injuries to two key body parts. In the worst case, he will miss the week completely. The practical reports are important to monitor.

You’ve probably heard of his backup by now. I’m sorry, I could not help myself.

Rookie Isaiah was probably a team preseason baby this year and was insanely productive at University. The wide, tight end of the receiver is similar to Andrews in that it’s more of a pass catcher than an all-around tight end, which is exactly what we want in fantasy.

Sure enough, with Andrews injured Set probably career highs in goals (7), catches (6), yards received (77) and touchdowns (1). Even if Andrews is playing, we know Rashod Bateman is out (foot), which again could open up more opportunities for Likely.

If Andrews is in, Likely is a legitimate top-five tight-end option. But even if Andrews joins in, he’ll be on the streaming radar in an evolving role.

