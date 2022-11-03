What is fake fielding in cricket? The rules explained.





The T20 Mens World Cup 2022 has left cricket fans around the world crying for joy or sorrow. A major cricket tournament like this is rarely devoid of drama or controversy, and India’s semi-final qualifier against Bangladesh is no exception. The qualifier for the semi-final on November 2 between the two Asian giants, Team India and Team Bangladesh, at the Adelaide Oval, was full of twists and turns and of course rain. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who broke records and made history by becoming the highest scorer in T20 World Cup history, has been accused of Fake Fielding by Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan. Hasan claims Kohli’s fake fieldwork went undetected by the two umpires. The five runs that would have equaled Bangladesh’s losing margin should have been deducted from Kohli’s penalty. Bangladesh is now demanding an International Cricket Council (ICC) investigation into the case. Fake fielding is defined as the deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of the batsman. Under Cricket Law 41.5, cricketers are prohibited from misleading, deceiving or hindering a batter after the batter has received the ball through words or actions. “It is up to one of the umpires to determine whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is intentional or not,” says Cricket Rule 41.5.2. If the umpires had determined that a player had engaged in distraction, deception or obstruction, Law 41.5.3 would have come into effect: she shall immediately call and signal Dead ball and inform the other umpire of the reason for the call.” When a fielder is found guilty of Fake Fielding, the batting team is awarded 5 penalty runs. The law was implemented because fielders deliberately pretended to hold the ball to mislead the batters and prevent them from scoring more runs. Best @ICC isn’t it fake fielding?

Unfortunately. ICC = Indian Cricket Council. pic.twitter.com/5I79hHwLFC Mohammad Ridwan (@HridoyK28926987)

Nov 2, 2022 What happened? India chose to bat first and gave Bangladesh a 185-run goal. However, during the second half of the game, the rain fell harder than expected and the goal was reduced from 185 to 151. The incident took place during the 7th chase in Bangladesh. Batsman Litton Das, flying high with 56 runs from 24 balls, played the ball from Axar Patel towards the deep off-side field. Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh caught the ball and threw it. Kohli, who was on the point, pretended to hold back as the ball passed him. The gesture went unnoticed by almost everyone on the field, including the umpires. Team Bangladesh would have awarded five points if on-field umpires Chris Brown and Marais Erasmus had thought Virat Kohli’s actions were an attempt to deliberately mislead the batsman. However, the penalty must be awarded in real time by the referees. As for the fake field incident, the truth is that no one saw it. Not the umpires, not the batters and neither do we. Law 41.5 does provide for penalizing fake fields (the umpire must still interpret it that way), but no one has seen it. So what do you do! Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha)

Nov 3, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/what-is-fake-fielding-in-cricket-the-rules-explained-1667458812-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos