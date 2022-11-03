Victorville star soccer player murdered, killer search continues

Suggest a correction
High school students and staff still mourn the death of a Victorville football star who was fatally shot and found lying on the road.
The victim, Richard Reed, 17, was a senior at Silverado High School, an honorary student, and a star soccer player. Reed was found around 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound on Oct. 30 near the intersection of La Mesa Road and Jade Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department.
He was pronounced dead on the spot. The search for the suspect continues while the police continue the investigation into the murder.
Reeds’ family and friends grapple with the devastating news as they continue to mourn the loss of the beloved teen. A memorial can be seen at the intersection where Reeds’ body was found.
We’ve lost a great athlete, friend, said Frederick Hunter, a close friend and teammate of Reeds. That was my brother. It hurt because I had just spoken to him that night, so it hit me hard.
They both dreamed of playing football in college and pursuing careers in the NFL, but now those dreams have been tragically cut short.
He usually texts me every morning before school, Hunter or Reed says. And I didn’t get that text that morning, so I knew something was up. When his brother was there waiting for me, I just didn’t know what it was.
Security footage from a nearby home captured audio of a barrage of rapid gunfire at the time of Reeds’ murder. Another neighbor provided surveillance video of a potentially suspicious vehicle.
Details remain limited and police say it is unclear what led to the deadly shooting.
He was definitely a leader and a really big personality, said Heather Conkle, principal of Silverado High School. He had a broad impact on many students and many groups, which is generally not typical of high school students.
Bereavement counselors have been brought to campus to help students and staff cope with the loss of Reed. The school soccer team, the Hawks, will play a first-round playoff game this Friday at 7 p.m.
Players say their team would not have been able to achieve their status without Reed. The game will be dedicated to Reed’s honor.
Many of the players are still in shock and when we heard the news today, football was the furthest from us, Conkle said. But the players are now also extremely united. They want to play this game for Richard.
The last jersey Reed wore on the pitch is brought onto the pitch where he played his position
The Victor Valley Union High School District issued a statement: about the death of Reeds on Facebook say:
This is a heartbreaking loss for the students, staff and families of Silverado High School, said VVUHSD Superintendent Carl Coles. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire VVUHSD community, we will keep Richard’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers in our thoughts and prayers. We will continue to support each other as we face this devastating tragedy.
Anyone with information should contact authorities at 909-890-4908. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.
