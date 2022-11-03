Auger-Aliassime, Rublev Complete 2022 Nitto ATP Finals Field | ATP tour





The singles field for the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals has been announced. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev secured the last two spots on Wednesday for the season finale, which will be played from November 13-20 at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. Auger-Aliassime and Rublev join Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic and Daniel Medvedev in the Turin field. Four of this year’s singles competitors – Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev – have reached No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings. Djokovic, Tsitsipas and Medvedev previously won the Nitto ATP Finals. Five-time champion Djokovic can match Roger Federer’s record of six wins in the season finale. There is also a wave of rising stars at the year-end championships, with six of the eight entrants – excluding only Djokovic and Nadal – aged 26 or under. All six of those players have previously qualified for the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals. Tsitsipas is the only player to have won the 21 and Under Season Finals and the Nitto ATP Finals in consecutive years (2018-2019). Alcaraz will try to match the performance this year. ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi said: “The Nitto ATP Finals celebrates the best of the best in our game. Everything is at stake for the players whose remarkable performances this season have given them the chance to compete for the ultimate title. For more than 50 years, this special event has created unique and unforgettable experiences for millions of fans both in the arena and around the world. We are delighted to see the Nitto ATP Finals continue their incredible story in Turin this season.” Five of the eight doubles spots in Turin have also been secured. Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski, Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer, Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic and Thanasi Kokkinakis/Nick Kyrgios have qualified. This year’s Nitto ATP Finals will award a record $14.75 million in prize money. If this year’s tournament champion picks up the trophy without losing a match, he will earn more than $4.7 million, the largest single player prize money in tennis history. This will be the second edition of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. The draw will take place on Thursday, November 10 at 12:00 PM CET.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/nitto-atp-finals-2022-field-is-set The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos