Nawaz falls at 28 while PAK loses half

Zaman plays in Pakistan XI while Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi replace the injured David Miller and Keshav Maharaj respectively.

South Africa, the only undefeated team in the 2022 T20World Cup, need to win just one of their remaining two games of the Super 12 to secure their passage to the semi-finals. And that’s what they will try to do today when they take on Pakistan at the Sydney CricketGround to become the first team. On the other hand, mathematically Pakistan is not out of the race, but they must not only win their remaining two Group 2 matches, but also hope for an Indian defeat to Zimbabwe on Sunday, which will ensure that they are equal on points and so the team with a better net run rate wants to move forward.

When will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on Thursday, November 3.

Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time does the Pakistan v South Africa T20 World Cup match start?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa kicks off at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels are broadcasting the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live stream of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa?

The World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa T20 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pakistan vs South Africa Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted starting grid:Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa Predicted starting grid:Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

