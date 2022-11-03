Freshman CB takes on bigger role for football in Michigan





ANN ARBOR Less than a week into preseason camp, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on the In the Trenches podcast and said real-life freshman cornerback Will Johnson was as good as advertised. The five-star recruit from Grosse Pointe South was the crown jewel of the Wolverines 2022 class and was the highest-ranking defending defender Jim Harbaugh landed in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh and other coaches praised his height, cover capacity and instincts, but like any freshman, game time would show how quickly he could adapt to the Michigan schedule and college game. Eight games into his career, and Johnson’s role continues to grow. Hes healthy, Michigan defensive backs said coach Steve Clinkscale Wednesday. It was building. He’s a freshman, everyone loves, he’s a five star, he’s this, he’s that. When I bring players here, coach Harbaugh and myself, we treat them as if they were our children. We wouldn’t want anyone to treat him differently. We’ve done a really good job with these young guys and will continue to give them that medicine little by little until they’re done, and I feel like he’s where he needs to be. He’s ready; he is ready to take on a bigger task. I think you guys will have a chance to see him increase reps and improve his game every week. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Johnson has appeared in all eight games for the undefeated Wolverines and has played more snaps (179) than any other freshman. He has played at least 20 snaps in six games, including in Saturday’s 29-7 win over Michigan State. Of the 20 snaps Johnson was on the field, MSU threw the ball 15 times, but only aimed it at Johnson twice. The son of former Michigan defensive back Deon Johnson allowed Jayden Reed once, but it came on a wide receiver screen. Anticipating play from his outside corner position, Johnson quickly closed on Reed and wrapped him behind the line of scrimmage for a 1-yard loss. Johnson has mainly played in passing situations this season. He possesses the highest coverage among Michigan players to appear in more than two games, according to Pro Football Focus, and has allowed 11 receptions for 101 yards on 18 goals. Although DJ Turner and Gemon are Green Michigans starting outside corners, the Wolverines continue to involve Johnson in their game plan. Don’t be surprised if Johnson sees a bigger role as Michigan moves deeper into the season, especially with the Greens’ questionable status for Saturday’s game at Rutgers. After Michigan defeated MSU on Saturday, Green suffered a concussion during a postgame incident involving Spartans players, according to Greens attorney Tom Mars. Just keep stacking, keep building, Clinkscale said of Johnson. I know Coach (Harbaugh) talks about it all the time. So for him it was building up more reps during training, then hell kept getting more reps throughout the game. With those repetitions in training and in the game, he gets more experience. We were able to fix all the freshman, rookie mistakes he would have. But he doesn’t play like that (a rookie). He plays as a vet. So we would just keep giving him more of those things and give him a chance to go out and influence the game like he showed us. But I’m very happy with where he is, and I want to keep pushing him.

