Nadal focuses on Turin after Paris defeat | ATP tour



Rafael Nadal struck a positive note after his early departure from the Rolex Paris Masters, and is looking forward to his 11th appearance at the Nitto ATP Finals, which starts on November 13. The Spaniard has always kept perspective after defeats, and that was true on Wednesday after a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 defeat to Tommy Paul in what was Nadal’s first game as a father. “I feel like playing [in Turin]”Even if of course it wasn’t the perfect few months for me,” said Nadal, who will seek his first title during the season finale of the ATP Tour. “But yeah, nothing to lose. After a good year to go there and just do my best.”

--> Although Nadal has spent time on the practice field since the US Open and competed in doubles in the Laver Cup alongside Roger Federer, he missed the usual routine of life on the ATP Tour. “In the end I need days in the Tour,” he said at a press conference. “It’s true that I haven’t spent enough days on the Tour in the past five months. I’m not even saying play on a tennis court; I’m saying on the Tour, practicing with the guys. That’s what I need. I’m going to try – [if] nothing happens, when I feel good – to be there [in Turn] a little earlier than usual and have some exercises. “Just give myself a chance to enjoy someone else [Nitto ATP] Final. You never know when it will be the last, especially at my age. So I’m going to do my best to enjoy this, and then [the] next year I will of course fight to be there again.” After a sweltering start to the 2022 season which saw him win four titles, including at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, Nadal has played just six games since Wimbledon and now has a record 38-6 on the year. While he said it was “hard to imagine” winning his first year-end trophy this season in his current form, Nadal took some positives from his match-up with Paul in Paris. “A lot of things have undoubtedly been going on in recent months,” he reflected. “But we’re always ready to find excuses, but in the end it’s always the same. You play well, you win; you don’t, you lose. well.” While he was full of praise for the American, he also hated letting his lead slip away in the second set. “I had my match in that second set with [a] “set and break,” he said. “I played a terrible game there. Yes, I didn’t deserve the win by playing so badly in that key moment, no. Until then it was OK, a good game for me, knowing this is my first game in a while .” You May Also Like: Paul Denies Nadal’s No. 1 Paris Bid

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/nadal-paris-2022-wednesday-reaction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos