India League hockey revival important, women’s version also starts: HI president Tirkey





Dilip Tirkey, the new president of Hockey India, wants to revive the Hockey India League, this time also with a women’s version. HI is working towards a possible window on the international calendar for this. “Hockey India League is very important for Indian hockey. It is very important for our youngsters because it will provide a good platform to get more exposure. We have asked the FIH for a place on the international calendar,” Tirkey said. to ESPN in an exclusive interview. in Bhubaneswar, on the sidelines of FIH Pro League matches. “We think we might have to do it in a five or six week period, and we want to do it in a league system. It depends on what kind of data we get from the FIH. We will plan accordingly,” added Tirkey ready. . Tirkey also made it clear that the new edition of HIL will involve women’s teams as opposed to last time and hopes the matches will take place simultaneously with the men’s teams. “We’re focusing on women’s hockey. We want to do the women’s HIL at the same time. We’ll do our best and work it out,” Tirkey said. “Women’s hockey has made a lot of progress over the years. They made it to the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time. We want to develop specialized training programs for them too.” 2 Related Earlier, FIH CEO Thierry Weil confirmed that Hockey India has contacted the world organization and that both sides are working to find the dates in a busy international calendar. “They asked to look at the international calendar so that they don’t get in the way of other important events when planning their competition,” Weil said at a news conference with journalists. “I am sure that we will soon enter into discussions with Hockey India to see what the best period would be for the HIL.” Before HIL came into the picture in 2013, Indian national teams were going through tough times as they had fallen far behind on the international stage. The men’s team, which had won eight Olympic gold medals between 1928 and 1980, failed to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Games and finished last at the 2012 London Games. HIL, which ran until 2017, was seen as one of the main reasons for the turnaround of Indian hockey. The players benefited greatly and improved their fitness standards and tactical awareness. The presence of foreign players and coaches also played a major role in the success of the competition. The result was seen at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo, when the men’s team won a bronze medal, while the women reached the semifinals after beating Australia. Nevertheless, Hockey India and Tirkey will still face problems such as financial constraints and an overcrowded international calendar, which were the reasons why the HIL was discontinued after the 2017 edition.

