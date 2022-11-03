T20 World Cup 2022, live cricket scores, Pakistan vs South Africa, stream, how to watch, Group 2 table, standings, points





Pakistan and South Africa played one of the most entertaining innings of this T20 World Cup with several twists and a chaotic ending. After winning the toss, Pakistan collapsed early on, losing 4-43 after 6.4 overs. Babar Azam’s side then made an incredible comeback, thanks in large part to a 50-ball half-century from Shadab Khan (52 from 22) and another half-century from Iftikhar Ahmed (51 from 35), who took a 106m six in the SCG’s third row. . Nasser Hussain described the partnership as a massacre at the SCG, while Danny Morrison said it was outrageous. They took Pakistan to 5-177 after 18.4 overs, but then it was South Africa’s turn to dominate again. After a tough night in the field due to light drizzle, the Proteas finally responded with a team hat-trick. Over the course of the last two overs, there were four wickets, two dropped catches and two big sixs as Pakistan finished 9-185. It’s cracking time at the T20 World Cup and you can watch every match live and in-game ad-free on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > MATCH CENTER: South Africa vs Pakistan, Live Scoreboard, Stats, Commentary Earlier, Babar’s nightmare tournament got worse when he was fired for six runs off 15 balls. Despite being one of the best hitters in world cricket, it brings his average at this World Cup down to a low 3.50. Pakistan must win their remaining two matches and hope that the results in other matches will have their way if they are to reach the semi-finals. South Africa will seal their place in the last four if they win the Group 2 clash. South Africa are the only undefeated team in the competition and go into the game as favorites after beating India in their last appearance. Pakistan lost their first showdown against India, then suffered a shocking loss to Zimbabwe to question their tournament prospects, before bouncing back with a big win over the Netherlands after their powerful pace attack. They have made one change compared to the game against the Netherlands. Fakhar Zaman is out with a knee injury, with Mohammad Haris in his place. South Africa has made two changes, with David Miller missing after suffering back cramps, replaced by Heinrich Klaasen, and Tabraiz Shamsi to replace fellow spinner Keshav Maharaj. Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi Follow all the action below in our live blog! READ MORE Photo proving Finch’s career conflicts with growing World Cup injury concerns Explained: Shock Kiwi Twist That Could Save Aussies…and Two Other Toilet Survival Options No Excuse: Ponting Backs Cummins Ax for Green Amid Aussie Warning < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Hasan accuses Kohli of breaking rule | 00:51 LIVE BLOG Click here if you can’t see the blog below!

