Will Ohio State football and Penn State play in a Big Ten every year without divisions?

COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football and Penn State added another memorable game to their rivalry last weekend, with the Buckeyes needing a fourth-quarter rally to win at Beaver Stadium.

With the Big Ten expected to eliminate divisions in a 16-team league beginning in 2024, OSU’s annual battles with its Big Ten East rivals may become less frequent. Trips to Happy Valley, however, are likely to remain on Buckeyes’ schedule indefinitely.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the league is discussing whether teams can protect rivalry if a no-division schedule is implemented. Michigan would, of course, be classified as OSU’s historic rival, and Penn State would be the competitive rival.

Smith said no formal vote has yet taken place on the schedule structure beginning in 2024, when UCLA and USC are expected to join the league. The Big Ten announced last week that it will retain divisions for 2023.

Ohio State has won six in a row against Penn State. However, last Saturdays victory in which OSU trailed by five with 10 minutes to play illustrated the recent trend of the rivalry. The Buckeyes lost 24-21 to Penn State in 2016, won the next two games by one point each, and have not won more than 13 points since 2015.

It doesn’t matter when you go to Penn State, it’s going to be a challenge, OSU coach Ryan Day said last week. They do a great job with the atmosphere. … We know whether it’s a night game, an afternoon game or an afternoon game, it’s going to be a challenge.

Smith said another consideration in future schedules is to ensure that all teams play against each other at home and away more often. He cited the example of Iowa, which had not played at Ohio Stadium since 2013 until this season.

Those kinds of abnormalities should never happen, Smith said. There were schools where a child in his four years never played in a particular location. That should never happen.

Other considerations still up for debate include tie-break scenarios for progress in no-division Big Ten championships, where there can be big differences in common opponents. He said the Big Ten is actively trading nuts with the SEC, which is going through a similar process.

The timeline for making final decisions on the structure for 2024 and beyond remains uncertain.

