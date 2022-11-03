Sports
Will Ohio State football and Penn State play in a Big Ten every year without divisions?
COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football and Penn State added another memorable game to their rivalry last weekend, with the Buckeyes needing a fourth-quarter rally to win at Beaver Stadium.
With the Big Ten expected to eliminate divisions in a 16-team league beginning in 2024, OSU’s annual battles with its Big Ten East rivals may become less frequent. Trips to Happy Valley, however, are likely to remain on Buckeyes’ schedule indefinitely.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the league is discussing whether teams can protect rivalry if a no-division schedule is implemented. Michigan would, of course, be classified as OSU’s historic rival, and Penn State would be the competitive rival.
Smith said no formal vote has yet taken place on the schedule structure beginning in 2024, when UCLA and USC are expected to join the league. The Big Ten announced last week that it will retain divisions for 2023.
Ohio State has won six in a row against Penn State. However, last Saturdays victory in which OSU trailed by five with 10 minutes to play illustrated the recent trend of the rivalry. The Buckeyes lost 24-21 to Penn State in 2016, won the next two games by one point each, and have not won more than 13 points since 2015.
It doesn’t matter when you go to Penn State, it’s going to be a challenge, OSU coach Ryan Day said last week. They do a great job with the atmosphere. … We know whether it’s a night game, an afternoon game or an afternoon game, it’s going to be a challenge.
Caesars Sportsbook
OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION
SIGN UP BONUS
$100 BONUS + CAVS TICKET LOTTERY
Smith said another consideration in future schedules is to ensure that all teams play against each other at home and away more often. He cited the example of Iowa, which had not played at Ohio Stadium since 2013 until this season.
Those kinds of abnormalities should never happen, Smith said. There were schools where a child in his four years never played in a particular location. That should never happen.
Other considerations still up for debate include tie-break scenarios for progress in no-division Big Ten championships, where there can be big differences in common opponents. He said the Big Ten is actively trading nuts with the SEC, which is going through a similar process.
The timeline for making final decisions on the structure for 2024 and beyond remains uncertain.
Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.
If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .
More Buckeyes Coverage
Chip Trayanum, Ohio State soccer run back, called into action
What’s going on with Jordan Hancock as the state of Ohio gradually ramps up its workload?
Does Ohio State football expect Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play again this season?
What George Washington III to Michigan Means for Ohio State Basketball: Buckeyes Recruiting
The unidentified Northwestern player, Ohio State football fans should be concerned about
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football game vs. Northwestern
Why Ohio State will momentarily make sense as No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings
How CJ Stroud’s Offense, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of the state of Ohio was judged against Penn State
How JT Tuimoloau, Ronnie Hickman and the Rest of the Ohio State Defense Scored Against Penn State
What Kayden McDonalds’ Commitment Means to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting
Kayden McDonald, 4-star DL, committed to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
Ohio States JT Tuimoloau and Marvin Harrison Jr. went wild, and Buckeyes’ offense is…what?: Buckeye Talk
LeBron James yells Ohio States’ JT Tuimoloau during his dominant performance against Penn State
Dylan Raiola, Ohio States 2024 quarterback commit, gets perfect rating: Buckeyes Recruiting
JT Tuimoloau’s Historic Achievement Deserves Big Ten Awards, Giving Ohio State the Triple Crown
JT Tuimoloau Overshadowed Another Penn State Defense Star: Nathan Bairds Sightings
What’s the absurd point of Ohio State vs Northwestern footballs? College Betting Lines
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2022/11/will-ohio-state-football-and-penn-state-play-every-year-in-a-big-ten-with-no-divisions.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will Ohio State football and Penn State play in a Big Ten every year without divisions?
- 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Cagayan
- Ripley took the Marilyn dress when it didn’t suit her at first
- World Climate Summit at COP27
- Congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu, US must issue clear warning to China
- Oral cancer causes rise as cases surge in the UK: Oral Cancer Awareness Month
- Report: US officials say administration unlikely to work with Itamar Ben Gvir
- Has Bollywood lost the plot?
- Google builds package tracking directly into your Gmail inbox
- Elon Musk announces monthly fee for Twitter’s blue fat – BBC News
- Pakistanis must stand up for their rights, Imran Khan says on day 6 of protest march
- Trump settles lawsuit over alleged assault during Trump Tower protest